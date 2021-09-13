Paradox CEO apologizes for “inappropriate behavior” with employees in 2018





At a company meeting in 2018, Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester issued a statement apologizing for “inappropriate behavior” with another Paradox employee.

“At the beginning of 2018, we held a company-wide meeting, and during this rally, Paradox employees were personally exposed to inappropriate behavior by me,” Wester said. I tweeted. “This was a process that HR reviewed next Monday, and I immediately and sincerely apologized.

“Everyone should have the right to be comfortable and safe, especially around those in power like me. That was what I said at the time, and I am now saying it again. It was never my intention to offend anyone around me, but after this episode I worked with coaches and mentors to better understand the impact of my actions and to myself. We’ve been working to make it better. “

The apology was that the majority of female employees experienced some form of abusive abuse within two weeks of the resignation of former Paradox CEO Ebba Ljungerud, and a week after an internal investigation leak in the studio. It turned out.

Following a recent leaked investigation into the press, there were rumors and discussions about my role in this environment, citing a particular case in 2018. I would like to shed some light on this in the name of transparency and clarity. Accountability starts at the top. September 13, 2021

Wester was President and Chief Executive Officer of Paradox Interactive from 2009 to 2018, resigning from both roles and becoming Chairman of the Paradox Board of Directors. He said this decision had nothing to do with the case in question. He was replaced by Eva Lungeldo, who suddenly resigned from the company on September 1, because the paradox stated that he had “different views on the company’s future strategy.”

At the time, Wester concluded that Lungeldo’s resignation had nothing to do with the leaked investigation, and that “aggressive treatment is a systematic and too common problem in the paradox.” Is a company. “

Nevertheless, the timing of recent events must cast doubt, and within two weeks of being reappointed to the top job, we must apologize for past workplace incidents-and Paradox employees. Reports of widespread abuse are public knowledge — not the best place to start. Wester acknowledged that fact and stated that he would not be directly involved in dealing with personnel issues.

“I understand that this reduces the credibility of my cause in dealing with these issues in-house. Therefore, I am not directly involved. Paradox’s HR is externally assisted. I’ll do it, but of course I’ll give you full support if needed. “He said.

From that message, it’s not clear what Wester is rejecting himself, the broader employee-related issues, or the further resolution of the 2018 case itself. I contacted Paradox for further comment, but I’ll update it if I get a reply.

