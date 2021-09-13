DIU Adds New Venture Funding Pool for Defense Technology Startups





Written by Jackson Burnett September 13, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

The Defense Innovation Unit has added a new source of venture funding for defense technology start-ups to the Innovation Tools ecosystem.

National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) is a program aimed at funding hardware startups to build technologies that may help governments. It looks for companies that need additional funding to get going and make investments. This hopes to inspire private sector groups to add cash flow to selected companies.

NSIC provides a new source of funding for defense technology start-ups seeking to work with the Department of Defense. Currently, DIU uses other trading authority contracts primarily to match funds with companies.

The new fund pool supports so-called “dual-use” startups. It provides technology that can be deployed not only in the military but also in a wider range of commercial industries.

NSIC is an important new initiative in expanding public-private partnerships to strengthen the foundation of national security innovation, “said Team Director Tex Schenkkan.

The team will focus on hardware companies that make up about 30% of the venture-backed startup market. Many companies need to look at foreign investment to get going. This can disqualify them from future work with the government and even expose them to IP theft.

“NSIC is an important part of accelerating new commercial technologies to DoD,” said DIU Director Michael Brown. Financing innovative dual-use technology to improve national security is important in strategic competition with China and provides the military with the best technology.

The NSIC idea first emerged by Brown in a treatise he wrote about China while serving as Presidential Innovation Fellow. China has been accused of pouring money, or “hostile capital,” into startups to prevent future work with the US government.

This effort seeks to solve a problem similar to the one caused by acquisitions and maintenance, called the Trusted Capital Digital Marketplace. That effort does not provide startups with government money. Instead, it scrutinizes “trustworthy” capital providers and connects them to startups enthusiastic about a day’s work with the government.

“Our efforts are complementary, but very different. NSIC’s support assumes that the recipient’s existing funding comes from a reliable source,” Shenkan said. Told Fed Scoop in a statement. “The condition of NSIC support is the company’s commitment to not accept future funding from hostile sources.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fedscoop.com/diu-venture-funding-trusted-capital/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos