Fortnite Adopts Space Chimp JB Chimpanski for Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass





After Fortnite’s UFO-themed season ends with the explosive consequences of Sunday’s (September 12th) alien mothership, new Season 8 players seek to get astronaut chimpanzee skins. I’ll do my best.

One of the hottest skins in this season’s Battle Pass is JB Chimpanski, which is just one of the space references. (Battle Pass is 950 V-bucks, or Fortnite’s in-game currency. You can buy 1,000 V-bucks for $ 7.99 USD.)

Chimpansky seems to refer to the Cold War around the 1960s and 1970s when the Soviet Union and the United States were trying to provide public support through competitive space shots. This effort, commonly referred to as the “Space Race,” also included moments of collaboration, such as the 1975 Apollo-Soyuz test project.

Image 1/10

Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 8 Battle Pass includes a new player skin, the JB Chimpanzee. This is a Russian space chimpanzee with accessories that don’t seem to belong to the world. (Image credit: Epic Games)

For example, one of Fortnite’s new loading screen shows a chimpanzee heroically posing before two Soyuz rockets explode into the sky. In Russian, texts such as “To Soyuzu! To the stars!” Are written. The word “Zubezda” or “Star” was launched in 2000 and was also used to name one of Russia’s International Space Station modules, which provides life support and settlements for orbiting complexes. rice field.

Chimpanzees were one of a series of animals used to test human space flight. At that time, little was known about the effects of radiation and gravity on short excursions of hours or days. But the Soviet Union did not use them.

The first Hominini in space was the chimpanzee ham launched on January 31, 1961 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on the Mercury Redstone 2 mission. In contrast, the Soviet Union focused on flying dogs. The most famous is Leica, who died of overheating during an orbital mission in 1957.

Another nod to history is in Fortnite Spray Emote, which says “chimpanzees want you” and shows that primates are playfully pointing towards the screen. The art refers to a World War I era poster made in the United States.

The poster showed Uncle Sam (a symbol of the United States) pointing his finger at the viewer, along with the text “I want you in the US military: the nearest recruitment office.” First created in 1916, these posters evoked moral responsibility among young men (because they contained few other genders) and were intended to volunteer for military responsibility.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass includes this adorable Lil Rover emote. (Image credit: Epic Games)

You can find out more about this season’s space rewards in this story slideshow, but simply put, you’ll see mini rocket gliders, adorable lunar rover emotes, “solar slicer” harvesting tools, and more. Items related to the Astronaut P-14 set. And the space reference for Season 8 is almost incomplete.

In the new season, you’ll find yourself fighting perceptual cubes scattered across the island. This represents the Fortnite metaphor three years ago. According to Fortnite fan wiki, the Cube, also known as Kevin, was first seen on Fortnite Island near Paradise Palms in August 2018.

There are several folklore surrounding these cubes. For example, how they broke and received strange characters on the surface (fans believe that an adversary called a storm is involved). Sunday’s mothership explosion event is these cubes in a single room full of alien spaceships. When the mothership exploded, the cube fell from a height above the island and lived on Fortnite Island.

“You should have known that we’re coming back,” said the Season 8 trailer, referring to the cube. “You thought you saved your little reality. All you did was save it for us.”

Players can jump to a portal called “The Sideways” between battles with the cubes on Fortnite Island itself. These are areas where low gravity is present, giving you a slightly lunar-like experience of jumping higher than normal. Anecdotal evidence from media reports shows that building defense structures in these environments can be a bit tricky, but you have to test it yourself.

Fortnite continues to be enthusiastic about space content as it moves into the new season. Past seasons also include many cosmic implications, such as the pursuit of finding ancient astronauts in Season 2 and Chapter 3 of 2020. The franchise will regularly drop Star Wars content on the Star Wars Day holiday on May 4th (although Fort Knight skipped the opportunity) 2021), and the October 2019 season , Ended with a black hole that devoured the entire map.

Fortnite also saw a big off-screen development last week. According to Space.com’s sister website TechRadar, creator Epic Games received a US District Court ruling in favor of Friday (September 12) in a proceeding against Apple’s direct payments for the mobile app.

However, we still need to consider the future of Fortnite mobile payments. The ruling did not stipulate that Apple would need to return Fortnite to the App Store (Apple kicked Fortnite out when the dispute broke out in 2020). The ruling also disagreed with Epic’s claim that “Apple is an antitrust monopoly in the mobile game trading submarket,” according to a statement in the ruling. The mobile app payment proceedings against Google have not yet been resolved.

For more new Season 8 features, check out Epic’s blog for a complete list of changes to learn more about Battle Passes, shared team quests, and new weapons.

