Anthology Acquires Blackboard in Major Ed-Tech Merger





Educational software company Anthology and ed-tech giant Blackboard announced on Monday plans to integrate into one of the largest ed-tech companies in the highly competitive digital learning market. ..

According to a news release, the two companies will combine their investments and resources to create the most comprehensive and up-to-date educational technology ecosystem available on a global scale. Anthology CEO Jim Milton will be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the post-merger company.

“Once this merger is complete, it aims to reach out to all members of the institution and transform the way it uses technology to increase the efficiency, connect, teach, learn and drive across institutions. We have a data-driven product portfolio, “Milton said in an official statement.

According to Anthology’s news release, the company works with more than 2,000 universities in more than 30 countries to provide data services for registration management, student involvement, graduate funding and institutional effectiveness. Blackboard provides learning management software and communication tools to approximately 150 million users in kindergarten to high school and higher education in more than 80 countries.

“Together, Blackboard and Anthology will lead the next wave of ed-tech innovation,” Blackboard CEO and President Bill Ballhaus said in an official statement. “By integrating the company, we can eliminate data silos across institutions, reveal deeper insights into learners, and provide an unparalleled personalized experience throughout the learner’s life cycle. I believe. “

According to the announcement, the merged entity will be a technology-focused private-equity fund in New York, with a majority owned by Veritas Capital, which currently owns a majority of the anthology. Minority owners include Leeds Equity Partners, a New York-based private equity firm and anthology majority owner, and Providence Equity Partners LLC, the current majority owner of Blackboard.

Heather Phillipstold Government Technology, Vice President of Global Communications at Blackboard, has not officially announced plans to rename the merged company, adding that as of Monday, the brand and corporate identity have not yet been determined.

She said the merger could provide new digital learning services in the coming years, but neither Blackboard nor Anthology had any additional details about future products.

Blackboards products and services complement Anthologys’ suite of solutions. In an email, Philips hopes that the merger will increase investment in integrated enterprises, providing education clients with significant innovation and quick response to their needs.

Blackboard and Anthology have not yet disclosed the exact terms of the merger and will complete it by the end of the year.

Brandon Paykamian is a staff writer at Government Technology. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from East Tennessee State University and has many years of experience as a multimedia reporter with a focus primarily on public and higher education.

