Google’s TensorFlow similarity helps AI models find related items

Google today announced the similarity of TensorFlow, a Python package designed to train similarity models using TensorFlow’s machine learning framework. The similarity model searches for related items. For example, find similar clothes or identify the song that is currently playing.

As Google explains, many similarity models are trained using a technique called contrast learning. Second, contrasting learning relies on clustering algorithms. Clustering algorithms automatically identify patterns of data based on the theory that data points in a group must have similar functionality.

Contrast training allows the model to project items into the embedded space when applied to a dataset. This allows the distance between the mathematical representations of the item’s embeddings to show the similarity of the input examples. Training with TensorFlow similarity creates a space where the distance between similar items remains small and the distance between different items is large. For example, training a similarity model on the Oxford-IIIT Pet dataset results in clusters of similar breeds nearby and cats and dogs separated.

Similarity model training

Once the model is trained, the TensorFlow similarity creates an index that contains embeds for various items and makes it searchable. According to Google, the library allows you to search millions of indexed items and get top similar matches in just a few moments. In addition, TensorFlow similarity allows you to add an unlimited number of new classes to your index without retraining. Instead, it only calculates the embedding of representative items in the new class.

The first release of the library focused on providing components for building contrasting learning-based similarity models, but Google will support additional types of models for TensorFlow similarity in the future. It states that it will be added. The ability to search for related items has many real applications, Google’s Elie Bursztein and Owen S. Vallis wrote in a blog post. More generally, the ability to quickly retrieve related items is an important part of many core information systems such as multimedia search, recommender systems, and clustering pipelines.

TensorFlow similarities are available open source via GitHub. In addition, Google has released a programming notebook with tutorials on basic usage.

The release of TensorFlow similarity follows the release of other TensorFlow extensions that focus on specific types of models and use cases. In 2019, Google announced TensorFlow Privacy. This is a library designed to make it easy for developers to train AI models with strong privacy guarantees. And last year, the company released an module to test the security of AI models.

