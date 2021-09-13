When Trust Drives Innovation: Success Stories





Joanna Zabriskie, President and CEO, BH Management Services. Image provision of BH management service

Over the last 18 months, apartment operators have been forced to adopt technology to move their businesses forward. According to Joanna Zabriskie, President and CEO of BH Management Services, it’s important to understand not only the right tools and the latest technologies, but how to get the most out of them.

In a positive discussion, Zabriskie reveals how the company has adjusted its business approach to adapt to the pace of rapid change and talks about improving the inhabitant experience through technology.

Also read: How Investment in Apartment Homes Will Eventually Move to Blockchain

Tell us more about the business strategy behind your company’s expansion.

Zabriskie: By investing in team members and building a culture of embracing innovation, we believe we can be a better business and better results for our clients. In 2017, BH was shy about 70,000 units under its control. Asset-level decision making was fragmented and cumbersome as data flowed in from heterogeneous system construction, equipment, finance, operations, and marketing. I thought we could do better.

With increased investment and construction in the housing complex industry, BH recognized that strong business intelligence was the key to expanding its portfolio. Currently, BH manages over 100,000 units. This has reached an important milestone, thanks in part to the industry-leading intelligence platform.

In 2018, BH launched its own data visualization platform called BH Fusion, integrating operational, financial and benchmark data into dashboard views to improve performance and improve team members, investors and clients. Provided transparency to. This powerful business intelligence platform provides portfolio-level analytics to give you a glimpse of asset intelligence, benchmarks, and targets that your team can use to identify successful strategies.

Ultimately, our success is due to a team of highly talented people who value innovation, keep each other at a high standard and truly love to celebrate victory together. We are also confident that by providing the team with the necessary training tools and resources, the team will be able to provide a better living experience for residents, resulting in longer stays and continued organizational growth.

How is your company’s business strategy shaped by its value chain?

Zabriskie: In our industry, it’s hard to imagine a business strategy that doesn’t start with people. When employees feel supported, given the opportunity to grow, and the results are recognized, the impact is immediately felt by the local population.

We provide a virtual suggestion box for employees so that they can create the best possible culture by listening to and responding to the ideas of team members. We are constantly expanding our training curriculum to provide meaningful and relevant content for learning, development and growth.

This focus is on several unique features such as the Babies-at-Work program, sabbatical program, extended bereaved family time and definition, birthday PTO, same-sex partner benefits, health club allowance, volunteer PTO, and more. It led to the development of welfare programs.

BH is investing in our future through professional development programs and recruitment. Many may not think that property management is rocket science. But when you work with hundreds of thousands of people every day, we think so.

In 2020, we started a partnership with Project Destined. It provides internships and real estate owner experience to students of the Historically Black College who are interested in a real estate career. Our senior leaders spend hours each week providing mentorship to these future leaders. Our hope is that this group will be inspired and gain the experience needed in our industry.

How has smart technology contributed to your company’s growth?

Zabriskie: We recognize that innovation is the key to meeting the changing needs of our inhabitants. We want to make living in an apartment easy, convenient and hassle-free. BH continues to invest in technologies that enhance the living experience of its residents. More and more residents are demanding smart home technology and are making more and more decisions about living in the community based on availability.

Smart home technology has helped protect our and our clients’ investments. Leak detection and smart thermostat alerted you before the problem became a problem. Smart home technology allows onsite teams to reduce energy consumption and billing by controlling the temperature and lighting of open units from anywhere. Smart lock technology allows teams to offer self-guided tours to prospects, giving them the flexibility to tour at their own time.

What are the most important lessons learned since March 2020?

Zabriskie: Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve heard some statistics related to accelerating technology adoption. Some say that the pandemic has pushed the business sector three years ahead. I think it had a big impact in the housing industry, which is usually behind when it comes to technology adoption. By April 2020, consumer shopping behavior and expectations had changed dramatically, and many businesses had a hard time catching up. In retrospect, it’s clear that the business that adapted immediately worked better.

Like everyone else, we experienced many changes in 2020. Maybe those changes happened on the 4 or 5 year timeline. The pandemic has forced us to understand it in weeks or months.

Virtualization wasn’t without its challenges. We changed the process and adopted new tools. All of this required onsite team training and support. I’ve found a way to work with teams miles away to recognize a win. It was rewarding to see people across departments team up and own solutions and results. Perhaps one of the biggest lessons of the last 16 months was that a strong culture is essential when faced with challenges.

How did you help the inhabitants during the pandemic?

Zabriskie: I worked hard during the pandemic to have a positive impact during difficult times. BH has helped thousands of families stay at home, from providing flexible payment plans to connecting residents with available rental assistance funds.

We will continue to work closely with federal, state and local organizations to help residents ensure available rental assistance. We have taken a hands-on approach to helping residents and created a local rent aid resource guide to help them understand their options. To date, we have created over 25,000 payment plans and, with the help of a dedicated team, have secured a Federal Rental Assistance Fund that allows 6,000 families to stay at home.

How has the dynamics of BH management leasing changed since the onset of the health crisis?

Zabriskie: As consumer behavior has changed, so should our approach. We have adopted virtual leasing tools and best practices to make the pre-leasing experience useful and memorable. The training team that curates the prospect’s virtual experience from tour to move-in also used the welcome home video because they want to be able to imagine that the prospect lives in one of their communities.

The experience of virtual leasing is likely to take hold, and it makes sense to be able to engage with prospects when it is convenient for them. This frees the onsite team and allows them to focus on providing an exceptional experience for both residents and prospects. Learn more about your company’s short-term and long-term plans.

Zabriskie: Last year, BH Management Services partnered with Timberline Real Estate Ventures to establish B.HOM Student Living, expanding its business and ownership to student housing. Our portfolio currently includes approximately 30,000 beds at 24 US universities, including a public-private partnership for on-campus facility management, and the dormitory industry will continue to grow.

With a focus on employee development and data-driven decision making, BH has recorded record lease years in nearly half of the B.HOM community, already demonstrating benefits to its student housing portfolio.

We were excited to continue the growth of the industry by expanding to single-family leasing. BH has refined the way it manages home leasing from students to traditional apartments. The move to single-family rentals allows you to continue your journey with the resident who chose to rent.

Which market are you targeting and why?

Zabriskie: We have strong locations on the Mid-Atlantic coast, southeast, southwest, and midwest. Expertise in these areas is a real strength for BH, as there are teams in the field who understand these markets.

Continue to monitor pandemic market changes as people move from the city center to suburban and regional hotspots. In addition, rent demand will continue to be strong as housing shortages are expected to continue.

Read also: COVID-19 sheds light on the Midwestern market

What are the trends seen in today’s housing development?

Facilitate engagement with prospects and residents of the virtual world. Prospects and residents want to work at their convenience, but not necessarily during working hours. Therefore, it adapts to a more virtual experience curated by technology. The pandemic has influenced changes in the way prospects and residents interact with us during their journey. We met these expectations by implementing new tools and practices that make tour participation, service requests, and questions more convenient. Expansion into the single-family rental community. Whether people want a neighborhood atmosphere or need more space to work from home, these communities offer residents additional housing options. Mortgage rates remain low, but many find it difficult to buy a home in this market. The expansion of the single-family rental community allows those families to move home without the burden of ownership. Convenience with smart home technology. Today’s lessors are increasingly expecting smart home technology in their apartments. What makes a difference between real estate owners and managers is choosing a vendor that provides a seamless and hassle-free experience for the lessor.

Do you have any forecasts for the housing sector in the future?

Zabriskie: The ongoing housing shortage provides our industry with a positive outlook. However, rapidly changing renter expectations and market competition drive the coveted innovations in our industry. The pace of change has increased over the last two years. Apartment businesses need to be proficient in managing and interpreting data in order to operate efficiently.

However, the era of trial and error technology adoption is over. The best fit companies are those who tackle problems with a clear strategy and actively invest in employees and systems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.multihousingnews.com/post/when-trust-fosters-innovation-a-success-story/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos