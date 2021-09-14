Stop your iPhone now and update to iOS 14.8





Apple has released a series of new updates to iOS, macOS, and watchOS that could have been exploited by Citizen Lab security researchers to allow government agencies to install spyware on journalists, lawyers, and activists’ phones. Fixed a bug that states that is high. Researchers say the bug allowed a zero-click installation of Pegasus spyware (meaning that nothing had to be done to infect the target). Pegasus spyware has been reported to be able to steal data and passwords and activate phone microphones and cameras. For more information, you can read the Pegsus description here.

Given the severity of the exploit, you should update to iOS 14.8, macOS Big Sur 11.6, and watchOS 7.6.2 as soon as possible.

Apple’s update page states that it is aware that there are reports that this issue may have been actively abused.

I heard about this exploit in August when Citizen Lab reported that it was successfully used on a phone running iOS 14.6 (released in May). Citizen Labs also said that the vulnerability in codename ForcedEntry appears to be consistent with Amnesty International’s July exploit behavior. At the time, security researchers wrote that a bug in the Apples Core Graphics system made it possible and occurred when a phone tried to use GIF-related features after receiving a text message containing a malicious file. ..

However, even with that information, it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly what is happening without accessing the infected file itself. According to Citizen Lab, they found the file while activists were reanalyzing backups of hacked phones. The file looked like a GIF sent as an SMS attachment, but it was actually a PSD and PDF. (According to Apple’s update note, this issue occurred while processing a maliciously created PDF.) Citizen Lab suspected it might be related to Pegasus, so 9 I sent the file to Apple on the 7th of September. Apple immediately released a software update to patch the bug on September 13, and thanked Citizen Lab for a statement that it had completed the daunting task of getting a sample of this exploit.

iOS 14.8 seems to focus only on security

Some Monday updates also fix a second security issue with WebKit for iOS and macOS Big Sur (not mentioned in the Catalina release notes). It’s unclear if it’s an NSO-related exploit, but the discovery was made by an anonymous researcher, not Citizen Lab, and Apple says it may have been actively exploited elsewhere in the system. ..

These urgent security issues explain why a new iOS update was seen just one day before the Apple event. It was expected that there would probably be new phones announced that wouldn’t run this version of the OS. Still, there are rumors about the release of iOS 14.8 from early August, but Monday’s release seems to deal only with security issues discovered in September, so at least another iOS 14 release could be seen. there is.

Keep your device up to date

CoreGraphics PDF rendering seems to have a recent security issue. iOS 14.7 also included fixes for seemingly different issues with the system. This can also lead to the execution of arbitrary code. WebKit has recently had several updates to fix security issues, and Apple says it could have been actively exploited. When the Core Graphics exploit news came out in August, Apple told TechCrunch that it was working on improving the security of iOS 15.

All of these are reminders of how important it is to keep all your devices up to date. We hope you never notice the bad side of governments using advanced spyware, but it’s still a good idea to make sure your device isn’t vulnerable to widely reported security exploits. Thankfully, Apple plans to allow users to install iOS 14 security updates without having to upgrade to iOS 15. This may be useful for future fixes. However, for the time being, please update all your devices as soon as possible.

Updated at 7:10 pm EST on September 13: Added quote from Apple’s statement thanking Citizen Lab.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/13/22672352/apple-spyware-gateway-iphone-software-update-nso-pegasus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos