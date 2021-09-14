Babyscripts Brings $ 12 Million in New Capital Backed by Memorial Care’s Innovation Division





Babyscripts, a prenatal and postpartum mobile app, has deposited $ 12 million in a Series B round led by the MemorialCare Innovation Fund, an investment arm of the MemorialCare Health System.

Other investors such as Phillips, CU Healthcare Innovation Fund, Banner Health, University Hospital, Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin also participated in the funding round. The startup has raised $ 20 million so far.

Based in Washington, DC, Babyscripts is a virtual care platform that connects pregnant women and doctors. The company uses technology and remote monitoring to offer new models for prenatal and postnatal care. Founded in 2014, Babyscripts has developed a clinically validated virtual care platform to enable OB-GYN to offer a new model of antenatal care. By using internet-connected devices for remote monitoring, Babyscripts provides a risk-specific experience, allowing providers to virtually manage up to 90% of pregnancies, and doctors risk. Allows you to detect more quickly and automate elements of care.

Startups are using their new capital to develop care models specifically targeted at payers with the goal of providing virtual maternity care services to providers across the United States, enabling technology upgrades and expanded use. I am planning to work on it.

The company currently claims to manage more than 200,000 unique pregnancies in 30 states in the United States. With this funding, we hope to provide payers with best-in-class digital health solutions for managing pregnancy and postpartum care. “

The company aims to be a comprehensive and streamlined care delivery system that can identify and address clinical and social risks through automation and access to data. Also, through Babyscripts, payers can educate pregnant members, improve care coordination and lead to better health.

In a press release, Caleb Winder, managing director of the Memorial Care Innovation Fund, said the pandemic has shown the effectiveness of digital tools to manage pregnancies and equalize care by exacerbating existing disparities in maternal health. Stated. Babyscriptsim connects payers, providers, and patients through a virtual platform to collect and communicate actionable risk data aimed at managing patient and member health and reducing maternal mortality. Improve access to patient care, reduce costs for health systems and insurance plans, and mortality.

Juan Pablo Segura, president and co-founder of Babyscripts, said the new funding will help the company gain market share. With user data, results data, and extensible infrastructure, it provides access to all pregnant women, especially mothers who need it most. Coupled with this new round of funding, experience in this area will help us signal the arrival of the next generation of obstetrics. Patients are based on their data, automating and streamlining the care delivery process, identifying patient risks, and risk-specific solutions without the need for direct administrator input. “

In June 2018, the startup acquired the pregnancy app iBirth for an undisclosed amount and integrated those features into the platform to expand its focus on postpartum care.

In 2019, Babyscripts entered into a strategic partnership with Ameri Health Caritas DC, Washington, DC’s largest managed care organization. This marked a shift from the company’s focus on the commercial market. That same year, the company expanded its reach in the Medicaid market with Aetna’s Medicaid Managed Care Organization in Pennsylvania. Digital health companies are also affiliated with health systems such as Corn Health, Atrium Health, Pen Medicine, Wellspan Health, Axia Women’s Health, OB-GYN Practices and Health Plans.

The company recently partnered with physician-based company Privia Health to make Babyscripts available to Pregnant and Postnatal Patients in Privis’s Women’s Health Department.

The pandemic has proven to benefit the health technology sector, which raised an estimated $ 21.6 billion in 2020.

