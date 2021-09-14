“Deathloop” extends a series of Microsoft-reviewed games





The acclaimed review of this week’s time-travel assassination game “Deathloop” officially makes it a trend: Microsoft has finally become a series of great games.

Importance: Game quality has been an issue for Microsoft for years, but console rivals Nintendo and Sony have changed their ability to repeatedly make Game of the Year candidates.

Details: “Deathloop” follows the highly acclaimed “Psychonauts 2” in August and the 2020 Game of the Year candidate “Microsoft Flight Simulator”.

All three are the result of Microsoft’s aggressive expansion of the gaming business. Deathloop comes from Arkane Lyon, a subsidiary of Bethesda Softworks / ZeniMax Media, which Microsoft officially purchased for $ 7.5 billion this year. Psychonauts2 is from the team that purchased it, Double Fine Productions. Developed by third-party studio Asobo, the 2020s Microsofts Flight Simulator has helped Microsoft regain the neglected franchise with a greater focus on PC gaming. (The game appeared on Xbox in July.) “Psychonauts 2”. Image: Double Fine Productions / Microsoft

There’s a pitfall: Only one of these games is the Xbox, which prevents Microsoft from using this streak to quickly sell the gaming ecosystem.

Psychonauts 2 was released on PC, Xbox and PlayStation and respects the multi-platform efforts made prior to the purchase of the studio. Oddly enough, Deathloop is only available on PS5 for a year. This is the result of a previous timed exclusive agreement between Bethesda and Sony. Microsoft Purchase Image: Arkane Lyon / Microsoft

How it works: Deathloop lets the player control a man named Colt Vahn who wakes up on the beach and quickly discovers him in a fierce time loop.

Players can look through the world through Colts’ eyes and explore the four major zones of the island four times a day before the loop is reset. In gameplay, you hack computers, read documents, break safes, and sneak through and defeat spooky masked guards patrolling the island. As the player progresses, the game tracks the discoveries and allows the player to set goals for the next step. Example: You can use the keycode found later in one loop to unlock the door early in the next loop. The ultimate goal is to kill eight enemy leaders in a loop of the day. This is a feat that may seem impossible at first, given the location and location. For a limited time.

The big picture: Microsoft sources may be covered with asterisks, but that’s true and makes sense to anyone who knows why the Xbox is sold based on services rather than exclusive games. I have.

Microsoft’s blockbuster franchises Halo and Gears of War have cooled over the last decade, and other Xbox productions haven’t reached the highest quality levels on the PlayStation or Switch. In 2019, Xbox chief Phil Spencer admitted that the company was struggling to make great games, and Microsoft’s solution was to buy a great studio that already exists outside of Xbox for the best idea. It involves funding and giving everyone more time.

Next Steps: This streak could certainly continue with the latest in a powerful series, the Novembers Forza Horizon 5.

But all eyes need to pay attention to Halo Infinite in December. This is the work of an internal team that has ups and downs and has been given an extra year to make something great.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/deathloop-microsoft-well-reviewed-video-games-c7e5870c-21c3-4003-9593-f8b19ffef194.html

