Fortnite color bottles and rainbow ink locations for customizing Toona Fish





Fortnite Season 8 introduces new characters that players can customize in the next few months. Instead of aliens, it’s much scarier: a toon version of the fish stick, much like the cell-shaded toon skin of Meowscles.

Paint Toona Fish with color bottles and rainbow inks or complete your own challenges to collect pre-prepared color schemes.

So how do you collect color bottles and rainbow ink? The first step is to win a 9-star Toona Fish from the Season 8 Battle Pass. This unlocks his basic black and white version and allows you to start his customizations on other Battle Pass menu pages.

How to get rainbow ink on Fortnite

Rainbow Ink is a new currency that can be used to unlock individual color styles based on previous Fortnite characters. These include, to name just a few, Midas (Gold), Caddle Team Leader (Aggressively Pink), or Love Ranger (Pink and Stone Gray). The price for each style is 10 Rainbow Ink.

There is Rainbow Ink in the loot treasure chest that spreads around the map. This includes regular loot chests and space chests. Cosmic chests can only be found in duo, trio, and squad games, so having friends may make the process easier.

However, you also need a corresponding color bottle to completely unlock the predefined character styles.

(Image credit: Epic Games) How to get a color bottle on Fortnite

Color bottles can be found at specific locations listed on the Tunafish menu. Simply select a character style (such as Red Knight) and you’ll see where the three color bottles are located in the lower right corner. So for Red Knight, it’s a Fort Crumpet. Head to that location, collect all three color bottles and unlock that color.

Here is a complete list of character color bottle locations:

Red Knight-Nightly Crimson-Fort Crumpet Love Ranger-Stone Gray-Mount F8A.IM-Robot Gray-Destroyed Dish Mezmer-Mezmerizing Violet-Believers in the Wreckage South of Beach Bright Bomber-Bright Purple-Retail Low Crystal-Crystal Blue-Dirty Dock South Remains Snow Heart-Frozen Blue-Coral Castle Diamond Diva-Diamond Blue-Gorgeous Gorge Ripple-Slap Turquoise-Sludge Swamp Gour Trooper-Gorish Green-Shanti Town Codename ELF-Codename GRN-Corney Crop’s Johnny-Recruit Green-Weeping Woods Bridge Bush Ranger-Leafy Green-Stealthy Strong-Rainbow Rental Scorpion-Desert Sand-Pleasant Park West Remnants Midas-Midas Gold-Catty Corner Punk-Pumpkin Orange-Orchard Renegade Raider-Renegade Red-Bonnie Barble Bee-Ruby Red-Rocky Lighthouse Hug Team Leader-Cadley Pink-Steamy Stack Lexa-Y-Lab-Misty Meadows

This post will be updated with a separate guide to the location of each color bottle, so please check back later.

Please note that you will need to unlock Toona Fish in your Battle Pass to find any of these. Otherwise, it will not be displayed. Think you can stock up from the beginning without being stupid like me.

Don’t forget to check out the other Fortnite Season 8 Guides.

