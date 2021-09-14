Google highlights new wedding trends as plans return to gear





It is not universal and does not relate to all businesses. However, if your organization has something to do with the wedding industry, it’s worth reading Google’s latest search trend updates.

Today, the search giant has provided some important notes about the most searched wedding trends. According to Google, it sees growing interest every September.

As explained by Google:

We tend to think of the proposal season as winter vacation, or a big day like New Year’s Eve or Valentine’s Day. But what is the peak of the actual proposal? September. Every year for the past five years, except in 2020, search interest in marriage proposals peaked in September each year in the United States, which knows whether it’s the scent of pumpkin spice latte or a new school year, but something For some reason, this is what Americans like to kneel these days.

And as vaccine development continues and the future, including social gatherings, reappears, that enthusiasm undoubtedly reaches even higher in 2021.

So, as it’s worth noting first, Google states that the most searched questions about proposals are:

How to propose to a girl? Which knee do you propose to? How long does it take to make a suggestion? Do I need to propose before or after dinner? How to propose to your boyfriend?

It requires fairly specific assistance, but it can also inspire affiliated campaigns related to promotions and proposal elements.

Google also emphasizes the style of the most searched engagement rings.

Also listed are the celebrity engagement rings most often mentioned for inspiration, led by Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani.

Google also highlights top questions about bachelor parties and bachelor parties. This includes what to wear, what to do, and so on. It also shares trending insights on the most popular wedding dress styles based on search volume.

Boho wedding dress beach wedding dress mermaid wedding dress simple wedding dress short wedding dress

There is also guidance on suit color trends.

Again, the COVID vaccine is currently on track and more and more social events and activities are imminent. Full opening is still an obstacle and there are limits to what we can do, but new optimism often plans their marriage, which had to postpone their important day as a result of the pandemic. There is no doubt that it has caused hope for the people of.

With this in mind, it may now be a great time to take advantage of these trends and create a campaign around these notes based on popular search queries.

You can read Google’s complete wedding trend report here.

