Entrepreneurs recognized for innovations in flood mapping technology





September 13, 2021

Deadly floods have submerged towns and cities around the world, washed away people’s lives and questioned why so many people died in the devastating floods of 2021.

Even in the Valley of the Sun, many roads and parks are underwater during a monsoon storm, so the phone rings with flash flood warnings. Cloud to Street co-founders Bessie Schwarz and Beth Tellman.Download full image

Floods are the most common, devastating and deadly natural disasters and can occur wherever it rains, virtually anywhere. And they are projected to increase significantly in frequency and severity over the next few decades.

The urgency of the flood crisis is highlighted on the cover of the August 2021 edition of Nature, featuring a study by Beth Tellman, a graduate of Arizona State University and co-founder of the award-winning startup Cloud to Street.

A study by Terman and her colleagues has also been featured in media outlets such as BBCandTIME Magazine, showing that more than 2.5 billion people are directly affected by floods worldwide. In addition, the proportion of the population living in flood-prone areas increased by nearly 25% between 2000 and 2015. According to their analysis, climate change will make more of the population of at least 57 countries vulnerable to flooding by 2030.

Organizations such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency now rely on maps modeled on data available from the ground, such as altitude, rainfall, and sensors. However, collecting and recording ground data takes a considerable amount of time, and there are restrictions that prevent it. Because it is a reliable tool for predicting and reacting to floods. Clearly, we need real-time, on-demand, and most importantly, accessible flood data.

A study by Beth Tellman and Bessie Schwarz appeared on the cover of Nature.

To meet this need, Tellman and Cloud to Street co-founder Bessie Schwarz have developed a way to save thousands of lives by providing critical flood data over satellites. This allows governments and organizations to develop action plans far in advance. This allows people in areas vulnerable to severe floods that cannot be predicted by traditional methods to move quickly and safely.

Cloud to Street recognizes advances in flood mapping technology at the 2020 WE Empower UNSDG Challenge, a showcase for female entrepreneurs around the world working to promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Cloud to Street leverages terrestrial satellite, AI, and crowdsourcing intelligence to monitor flood activity in near real time. The Cloud to Streets website hosts a global flood database containing data from Tellmans surveys that provides a comprehensive view of flood exposures around the world and is accessible to anyone for free.

Terman, who graduated from ASU with a PhD in geosciences in 2019, uses improved-resolution flood satellite data to help policy makers change where flood impacts change and how they adapt. Helps you understand what is best to do. Regional flood models and vulnerability assessments increase the effectiveness of adaptation measures and provide a better understanding of climate, land cover changes and how floods interact.

In response to the victory, Schwartz said this was personal to both her and Terman.

We have seen many times that the people most hit by these crises are the most vulnerable groups, which means women and girls. Cloud to Street is started by two women, with more than half of the team being women and working daily with women around the world working in the field to help collect data.

Studies show that if all countries close gender inequality, $ 12 trillion to $ 28 trillion could be added to the global economy by 2025, and how important female entrepreneurs are to creating global wealth. Indicates if there is. WE Empower’s mission is to help fill that gap by uplifting female entrepreneurs through funding, resources, training, networking opportunities and more.

Beth and Bessie are great examples of innovative and integrated entrepreneurial ventures led by WE Empower winners and focused on solving the world’s biggest problems, said ASU’s former UN Ambassador and Senior Global Partnership. Director Amanda Ellis said. Co-leads WE Empower with a coalition of over 70 global partners. Recent research has shown that female leaders in business and legislative roles are more likely to pay attention to both sustainability and equity issues.

The Institute for Global Futures has taken the lead for the common value of exploring the creation of a future that emphasizes fairness, justice and inclusion beyond sustainability science.

The Institute’s founder, Julie Ann Wrigley, is Co-Chair and a high-level judge of the Challenge.

According to Wrigley, this challenge honors the finest women who are supporting the 17 UN SDGs as a core value through entrepreneurship. In collaboration with Bessie Schwarz, Beth Tellman, and Cloud to Street, save thousands of lives by providing the insights governments and organizations need to mitigate casualties and damage from deadly floods. I can. Their efforts to promote the SDGs through valuable research and uplift women and girls through entrepreneurship embody what this challenge is.

Read about the 2021 WE Empower Winners and sign up for the Pitch Night Event.

