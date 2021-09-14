House of Marley Rebel True Wireless Earphones Review





House of Marley’s Rebel True Wireless earphones are designed with sustainable materials and are more environmentally friendly than the average wire-free earphones. Unfortunately, for $ 129.99, there’s little else that stands out about these earphones. With a sculpted sound signature with powerful bass and boosted treble, the two EQ modes alone aren’t fully customizable. Also, the on-ear control is frustrating because it doesn’t have a play button in particular. I hate knocking on products with sustainable design, but after all, that’s not enough to succeed in such a crowded market. The simple fact is that you can get much better earphones for less than the same price.

Eco-friendly design

Rebel True Wireless earphones are available in black or white and combine bamboo accents with a composite of recycled plastic and wood fibers. The braided material of the charging cable is also environmentally friendly. The earpiece has a stem-like design with a bamboo panel on the outside. The fit in the jurisdiction is safe, but some users find it a little uncomfortable during long listening sessions. The earphones come with eartips in three sizes: small, medium and large.

On-ear control is a bit confusing. First, there is no play / pause control. This is the first time I’ve encountered this after testing hundreds of pairs of true wireless earphones. The manual states that you only need to remove or replace the earpiece to play or pause the music. This works, but it’s a feature that many people (including me) find unpleasant. It is not desirable for the music to be heard the moment you place the earpiece. Most manufacturers are aware of this, so make it an optional feature that you can enable or disable in your app. However, since there is no app here, you cannot disable the auto-detect feature, which is moonlit as a playback control. Otherwise, the on-ear controls are touch-sensitive and control everything from track navigation to volume with various taps or holds. The touch-sensitive panel works, but it can be a bit tedious to operate. There were some misfires when trying to skip tracks or adjust the volume.

The IPX5 rating means that the earpiece can handle splashes and water projected from all directions, but sweat and light rain are not an issue as it cannot handle severe water pressure. The water resistance rating is only for the earpieces, not the charging case, so make sure your earphones are completely dry before docking them.

The front panel of the case has a flip-top lid and a status LED. Its lower panel has a USB-C port for the included USB-A-to-USB-C charging cable. There is also a pairing button on the bottom panel, and the case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi compatible charger.

The earphones are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0. There are two built-in EQ modes (three taps to switch). This includes More Bass and Less Bass (my name, not my name, because the mode isn’t named anywhere on the product page or product page). manual). These are discussed in the next section.

What are you missing? I wish I had an app with real EQ, or at least a screen view in EQ mode (rather than tapping the earpiece three times to switch back and forth). At this price, it’s not out of the question.

The House of Marley’s estimated battery life is about 8 hours, and an additional 24 hours when charging, but the results depend on the volume level.

Rebel True wireless sound quality

Let’s briefly explain the EQ mode. EQ mode is actually treble or bass, as mentioned above. Neither of these modes is ideal. More Bass mode adds significantly boosted bass to the equation in a way that can make things sound unnatural. Therefore, I tested the following tracks in bass mode, but when I listened to them in bass mode, the bass was too intense and the treble was barely clear.

Tracks with intense sub-bass content, such as The Knife’s “Silent Shout,” are booming and loud in both modes, with no bass distortion at maximum volume.

Find out how to test your headphones

Bill Callahan’s “Drover” is a track with much less bass in the mix, giving you a better understanding of the general sound characteristics. The drums are still pretty full and bass boosted in what we call less bass mode, but they don’t overwhelm the mix like in other modes. Callahan’s vocals sound rich in the mid-low range and crisp in the high range. The highs are engraved and the lows are pushed forward, but to a reasonable degree. This is a carved, bass-boosted, bright-sounding feature.

In Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild,” the kick drum loop has less mid-high range presence and is somewhat dull than we usually hear. Boosting at high frequencies isn’t universal, as the background vinyl hiss and crackling sounds a little earlier. The loop is reinforced with some extra low ends, and the beat-enhancing sub-bass synth hits are delivered with serious power. Even in bass mode, these earphones have very bass in front. The vocals on this track don’t add a lot of solid clarity and sibilants, but the bass can overwhelm the mix and seem to focus on the vocalist.

Like the orchestra track in John Adams’ Gospel by Other Mary, the bass is a bit too heavy in either mode. Bass instruments are pushed forward in the mix, and even if the treble brass, string, and vocals remain bright, this is out of balance.

Mike provides a decent intelligibility. Using the Voice Memos app on the iPhone 8, I was able to understand all the recorded words. The mic signal is relatively strong, even if the mix still has the typical Bluetooth distortion.

Sustainable, but unobtrusive

Something in the Rebel True Wireless earphones feels like a beta product, so you can adjust the EQ, disable the auto-discovery feature, and deal with the lack of a proper play / pause button. I’m looking for. Audio performance is good, bad, and eco-friendly materials are great, but if you’re making a product that doesn’t satisfy other competitors at that price point, buyers may quickly replace it with another option. Yes, it is a little inferior to the environment. Simply put, for under $ 150, there are plenty of better options in the true wireless realm, such as the JBL Live 300TWS, Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro, and Jabra Elite 3. From the rebels.

Like what you are reading?

Sign up for Lab Reports to get the latest reviews and best product advice directly to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/house-of-marley-rebel-true-wireless-earbuds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos