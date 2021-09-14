How technology democratization adds a key element to corporate innovation





Behind the scenes, technology is becoming more complex as cloud, artificial intelligence, extended reality, edge, and many other new technologies become mainstream. However, for technology users, the interface is becoming more and more intuitive. Its nearly inverse proportion: The more complex the technology, the easier it is to use.

The major democratization of technology is being driven by a range of enablers, including natural language processing (NLP), low-code development platforms, robotic process automation (RPA), and more. These tools not only eliminate the friction of using technology, but also allow people to optimize their work and fix problems themselves.

This trend, described in the Accenture 2021 Technology Vision Report, promises to bring significant value to the enterprise while improving the employee experience. For example, imagine the potential of a world where people could create custom dashboards for a group’s finances or create apps that approve and automatically fulfill purchase orders without asking the IT team for help. Please try.

Already, 88% of executives surveyed in connection with the report believe that democratization of technology is important in their ability to ignite innovation across the organization.

In this environment, not only is the problem resolved more quickly, but it is also resolved by the people closest to the problem, and the IT team is actually able to implement large implementations, scale successful programs, state-of-the-art injections, and more. You can spend your time where you can add value. For example, bring technology into your business.

Make a leap in the skill gap

Seizing opportunities for technology democratization is more important than ever. Companies in a wide range of sectors face well-documented skill gaps that can hinder growth.

So far, skill gap solutions have focused primarily on training. This remains an important requirement, but technology democratization offers another approach. Its parallel strategy further closes the disconnect between the workforce and technology needed to provide the most creative solutions on the market today.

It also maximizes the potential of all workers. With access to powerful technology features across the enterprise, everyone at all levels can be an active and important part of their digital transformation efforts. People can choose what to automate and focus on what they are best at. This means better results for workers, customers, and businesses.

Revitalization of grassroots innovation

In essence, democratization of technology enables grassroots innovation. Easy-to-use technology is a prerequisite for this type of innovation, but it is not enough. You also need to teach people to think like a technician.

Basically, employees need to learn the tools they have at their disposal and how and when to optimally deploy them. But more than that, companies also need to invest in the overall technology literacy of their employees. This helps you understand the logic of your machine, the benefits and risks of making different decisions, and how you see technology as a solution as well as a tool.

The goal is to ensure that customers and those closest to internal problems have everything they need to identify new solutions and opportunities and get them up and running as quickly as possible.

For this to work, employees must be able to understand data governance and security issues and innovate in a low-risk way. There is a relatively easy way to achieve this. For example, fiber optic maker CommScope has developed low-code and no-code programs with guardrails to help people avoid accidental security risks.

Reinventing the Innovation: Three Important Questions

Over time, technology democratization challenges traditional notions of technology owners, how technology strategies and plans are implemented, and the role of IT. When this happens, leaders have the opportunity to rethink the intersection of technology and organization and reinvent how IT and non-IT employees work together.

Google has already done that. The employee can use the new tools even if they aren’t supported by the company, as long as the teams that use them support the new stack themselves and mitigate potential problems with effective collaboration. ..

Soon, the pace of corporate transformation will no longer be limited by the speed at which IT teams can deploy new solutions. Instead, empowered workers at the forefront of the business become transformation makers and innovators on their own.

To ensure that business leaders will benefit from this innovation in the coming years, three key questions need to be addressed:

Does my business have the features needed to democratize IT? How can I train a worker to think like a technician? How can democratized technology make IT groups more effective?

Without answering these questions or taking steps to empower people, you will thwart your own digital transformation. The industry is adapting and transforming around you. Grassroots innovation helps you catch up.

