Innovation everywhere: Startup Grind Maryland renews





If the last 18 months of a pandemic life has taught us something, collaboration with like-minded people and community support has never been more important than ever. Startup Grind, the largest global community and network of startup founders, innovators, investors and creators, made no difference in keeping this lesson in mind.

Together, the community proves the old notion that every entrepreneur is stronger.

With this in mind, Startup Grind’s local Maryland chapters in Colombia, Frederick, and Baltimore will work together to share resources and programming to benefit the entire Maryland ecosystem, which promotes entrepreneurship, and Startup Grind. Brings all of our global resources and capabilities to the region. This fusion of formal strengths helps the group achieve its overall goal of changing the world as one entrepreneur at a time.

As a result of Startup Grinds’ continued development of its relationship with TEDCO, an early-stage technology agency in Maryland, the Startup Grinds Maryland branch has been enthusiastic about developing the 2022 plan. With the move to face-to-face events, the introduction of hybrid offerings, and the continuation of sessions focused on virtual-only founders, teams reshape the group as a whole to better unite and add value to startups everywhere. I’m looking forward to doing a state approach.

If you’ve learned one thing through hosting virtual events over the last 18 months, it’s that people still want to connect. Chris Haug, director of the Startup Grind Colombia branch, said. We are directors of other Maryland chapters and have realized that pooling resources can do a much better job of providing support, connectivity and inspiration.

The new collaboration, which includes Frederick’s Jerry Borry, Baltimore’s Jeff Friedman, and Colombia’s co-director Sean Sutherland, will officially begin later this month. On September 28th, Startup Grind Maryland will host a Startup Showcase and Party at the Maryland Innovation Center. The center was reopened in Colombia this summer after a pandemic.

“We realized that pooling resources could do a much better job of providing support, connectivity and inspiration.” Chris Haug, Startup Grind Maryland

The Startup Showcase is the first event hosted under a new chapter partnership and aims to feature startups from all major innovation hubs throughout the state. In the future, all events previously hosted by individual branches will continue to be held. But they are organized collectively to connect all the entrepreneurial powers that this state must provide.

To be honest, I was really jealous of Philly Startup Leaders. Sean Sutherland, co-director of Startup Grind Columbia, said. Integrating the resources, talents and sources of funding that exist in this state has been my dream since I landed in the region. I’m glad to see Startup Grind take this necessary step.

Apart from pitch presentations from local start-ups, the event is also a kick-off to showcase the TEDCO partnership, offering plenty of opportunities to network with entrepreneurial powers across the state. Light hors d’oeuvres and some non-alcoholic beverages are provided.

Event attendees are required to wear a mask unless they eat or drink. Early bird rates for purchasing startup showcases and party tickets will end on September 18th.

Follow the links below for ticket information.

Ticket-30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/baltimore/2021/09/13/startup-grind-maryland-showcase/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos