Google patches two Chrome zero-days





Google announced on Monday 11 different bug fixes for Chrome. This includes two zero-day attacks that are currently being exploited.

Google has listed all 11 fixes, as well as the researchers who discovered them and the bounties distributed. However, the two most noisy were CVE-2021-30632 and CVE-2021-30633.

“Google is aware that the CVE-2021-30632 and CVE-2021-30633 exploits actually exist,” Google explained. Only two vulnerabilities were stated to have been submitted anonymously on September 8.

Google added that CVE-2021-30632 is related to “out-of-range writes in V8” and CVE-2021-30633 is related to “post-release use with IndexedDB API”.

According to Google, all updates will be rolled out over the next few days to weeks as part of a stable channel update to 93.0.4577.82 for Windows, Mac and Linux.

NS

Best Google Chrome Extension

If you’re a Google Chrome user and you’re not taking advantage of extensions, you’re really missing out. This is a selection of extensions specifically aimed at increasing productivity and privacy. (Updated April 4, 2017)

read more

This is Google’s 10th zero-day exploit patched this year, said Kevin Dunne, president of Pathlock.

“This milestone emphasizes that malicious people are focusing on browser exploits, making Chrome clearly popular and reasonably accessible to millions of devices regardless of operating system. It’s like that, “says Dunne.

“Google’s efforts to quickly patch these exploits are commendable. This is the only entity that can provide these updates because we run Google Chrome as freeware. Is expected to continue with zero-day exploits, but Google is confident that it will continue. Focus on security and provide timely patches to these exploits. “

Browser bugs discovered from wild exploitation are one of the most serious security threats, added John Bambenek, Netenrich’s leading threat hunter.

“Patches increase abuse. Still, almost 20 years have passed and web browsing has never been secure, which means that the rapid spread of technology has made users criminals and nation-states. It shows that we continue to be exposed to our attackers, “said Bambenek. Said.

“Everyone wants to learn how to hack. Too few people are working on defense.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-patches-two-chrome-zero-days/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos