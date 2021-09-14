Dubai’s Klaim Raises Funds and Wins Innovation Competition





Dubai-based insurance company platform Klaim has made a leap forward for the late summer season with $ 1.6 million in new funding days since being selected as the winner of the UAE innovation contest. I got off to a good start.

Launched in 2019, Klaim’s mission is to help healthcare providers receive the amount they have to pay on time. It may seem trivial, but the company is trying to solve a big problem. According to a complaint analysis, UAE insurers take an average of 113 days to reimburse providers for unpaid medical claims. In 10% of cases, this period can even take a year or more.

Karim Dakki, co-founder and CEO of Klaim, said this is a serious industry impact as capital affiliated with insurance companies cannot invest in improving the quality of care.

That’s where Klaim comes in. The company provides healthcare providers with factoring as a service offering. This allows healthcare providers to pre-purchase healthcare bills in exchange for liquidity and prioritize quality healthcare to expand their practice. Klaims’ technology-enabled platform, on the other hand, handles the complete medical bill refund process in a fast and effective way.

Factoring is nothing new to the Middle East, but proposals are usually limited to large Middle Eastern companies, Ducky said. We make the process very accessible and specific to the needs of the healthcare provider.

Crime, which had previously raised $ 1.1 million, raised another $ 1.6 million before a Series A round led by Saudi Arabia’s Mada Investments. Additional investors include Arzan Venture Capital, Wealth Well and Techstars. The capital will be used to expand the platform, support further growth in the United Arab Emirates and enable expansion into the Saudi Arabia and US markets.

Meanwhile, last week Klaim was also named the winner of the KPMG Tech Innovator in the UAE competition. Klaim was one of the five technology scale-ups that reached the final and stood out as a natural winner with innovative technology, business models, and the potential to scale up globally, said KPMG Lower Gulf’s partner. Anurag Bajpai explained.

Finalist marketing was scrutinized across six equally weighted criteria: disruption and innovation, market potential, customer recruitment, market traction and marketing, long-term potential, and marketing quality.

As the winner of the United Arab Emirates edition, Klaim will be competing in KPMG’s Global Tech Innovator Competition Final in Lisbon this November. In Portugal, InsurTech competes with contest winners from 16 countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.consultancy-me.com/news/4248/dubais-klaim-bags-funding-and-wins-tech-innovation-competition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos