Google launches Project Starline to advance human communication

Concept: Google has launched Project Starline. This is a technology project that allows people to see a three-dimensional life-sized human in a virtual window. This product aims to leverage technological advances to keep people focused while helping them feel more connected.

Nature of Confusion: Project Starline combines hardware and software advances to allow friends, family and colleagues to feel together even a few kilometers away. The company describes this experience as a kind of magical window that allows one person to see another person in life-sized 3D. They can speak naturally, make gestures and make eye contact. Google uses computer vision, ML, spatial audio, and real-time compression research to create this experience. On the surface, we have developed a groundbreaking light field display system that allows users to feel volume and depth without the need for extra glasses or headsets. In addition, the company claims that when users sit down and start talking, technology fades into the background, allowing users to focus on the person in front of them.

Outlook: Project Starline is currently only available in a few locations on Google and, as the company says, relies on custom-built hardware and specialized technology. Google believes that this is and is the direction in which person-to-person communication technology can and should go, and that it will happen in the future. The company aims to make this technology cheaper and more accessible, including incorporating some of these technological advances into telecommunications products. Google claims to have spent thousands of hours testing the Project Starline, which connects employees in the Bay Area, New York, and Seattle. We also demonstrated with selected enterprise partners in areas such as healthcare and media for early feedback on technology and its applications. We plan to roll out a trial with an enterprise partner later this year.

