



The British Retail Consortium (BRC) is calling on the UK Government to respond immediately to violence and abuse of clerk.

Today is the second reading of police, crime, judgment and court bills at the House of Lords.

The BRC wants to show that it respects the government’s commitment to addressing the increasing violence and abuse of clerk in the House of Commons and ensuring better protection under the law.

The increase in incidents is despite a record 1.2 billion investment in safety measures such as wearing cameras, more guards and panic alarms.

Last month, a new Worker Protection (Retail and Age Limit Goods and Services) Act 2021 came into force in Scotland after it was unanimously passed by the Scottish Parliament.

The BRC wants the government to pass a bill that makes assault or abuse of retail workers a particular crime and sentenced criminals to more severe sentences.

Helen Dickinson, BRC Chief Executive Officer, said: Laws are needed in England and Wales to protect hard-working retail colleagues. It doesn’t make sense for retailers to be more dandy and better protected than Doncaster, nor is it remotely fair.

The current law is simply not advanced enough. Most criminals are not punished and victims and their families remain traumatized.

With rising crime statistics and a bunch of sad stories of in-store violence and abuse, we can’t spend another year. Governments need to act and fulfill their commitment to protect retail workers.

