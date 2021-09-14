Xiaomi showcases concept smart glasses with Micro LED display





Xiaomi has announced a pair of smart glasses called the Xiaomi Smart Glasses. A spokesperson for a company told The Verge that they had no plans to actually sell them, but Xiaomi provided enough details to make the concept products seem reasonably reasonable, at least at some point in the future. Provided.

Xiaomis glasses have a relatively traditional form factor, but unlike the Stories glasses just announced by Facebook and Ray Bans, they actually have a display that can be used for AR functionality. Xiaomi states that it has adopted a monochrome MicroLED system because of its simpler structure compared to OLED, but with higher pixel density and longer life. According to Xiaomi, MicroLED enables a more compact display and easier screen integration.

MicroLED is a self-luminous display technology that is widely seen as the natural successor to OLEDs. However, it remains exorbitantly expensive and has not yet been deployed in just a handful of commercial products.

The Xiaomis display measures approximately 2.4mm x 2.02mm grain size and has a peak brightness of 2 million nits. The light is not so bright when it actually reaches the eye, but of course it is so bright that it can be seen even after passing through an optical waveguide lens that refracts and directs the light, even in direct sunlight. Xiaomi cites use cases such as navigation, live translation, and display notifications.

The glasses themselves are independent Android devices and do not require a constant phone connection. Xiaomi suggests that you can replace your smartphone someday. It features an unspecified quad-core Arm processor, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, a battery, and a 5-megapixel camera. According to Xiaomi, the glasses weigh only 51 grams.

As mentioned earlier, these glasses will be open to the public and may not actually exist, so you should be skeptical of Xiaomis’ claims. However, after Facebook’s announcement and shortly before Apple’s iPhone event, a demonstration of the concept clearly shows that Xiaomi wants to be considered a player in AR space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/14/22673144/xiaomi-smart-glasses-announced-microled-display-ar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos