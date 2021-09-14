SpaceX is about to send the first civilian crew into space





Four people will be launched into space on Wednesday night in SpaceX capsules, but no professional astronauts. Billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist Jared Isaacman booked a Crew Dragon capsule last year and chose three ordinary people to ride with him. This will be the first completely private mission to orbit.

Called Inspiration 4, this mission is a multi-million dollar fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and like many recent space flights, to people looking from the ground, space is always government officials and Super wealthy. The Isaacmans crew includes Haley Arseno, a cancer survivor and St. Jude’s medical assistant. Sian Proctor, a professor of geology and a former NASA astronaut candidate. Lockheed Martin’s data engineer Christopher Sembroski.

The Inspiration 4 crew will be launched Wednesday at 8:02 pm ET on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and almost a year ago the crew of four government astronauts was sent to the International Space Station. I sat down in the same Crew Dragon capsule that I sent back to. The destination of this mission is about 80 miles higher than the ISS. In orbit, you can see the Earth through two windows and a new glass dome added to the top of the capsule where the Crew Dragon ISS docking door was. The crew will re-enter the atmosphere three days later and fly into the Atlantic Ocean, depending on the weather around Florida. SpaceX’s recovery team may meet the capsule, lift it onto the ship, pull out the crew, and land it.

Visit the Dragons Cupola, which provides Inspiration4 astronauts with a spectacular view of the Earth from orbit!

The crew visited California’s flight hardware cupola before shipping to Florida for integration with Dragon Resilience. pic.twitter.com/9ivMZrS1ip

Inspiration4 (@ inspiration4x) September 1, 2021

Isaacman, a trained pilot and founder of a payment processing company, is the commander of the flight. He said he would like to arrange a diverse crew of passengers who are not millionaires. He paid for all four crew dragon seats and paid the first $ 100 million in a $ 200 million fundraiser for St. Jude, a non-profit research facility and hospital that provides free care for children with cancer. Dropped. Isaacman has reserved two seats for St. Jude. One goes to the winner of the fundraising campaign, and the other goes to Arseno, who works in St. Jude as a doctor’s assistant in Memphis, Tennessee, and is the medical director of the mission. ..

Arsenor, 29, is a survivor of childhood cancer, and the first person with a prosthetic limb is launched into space. A metal rod was placed on her left leg, which had a cancerous tumor as a child. Lockheed engineer Sembroski occupies a reserved seat for the winner of the St. Jude fundraising campaign. A friend of Sembroskis won, but couldn’t go on a trip and gave him a ticket instead.

The fourth seat was assigned to Sian Proctor, the winner of the contest hosted by Shift4, a payments company owned by Isaacman. Contestants had to use Shift4 software to create a website and create a short video explaining why they wanted to go to space. The 51-year-old Proctor teaches geology at a community college in Phoenix, Arizona, becomes the fourth black woman and the first to travel from Guam to space. In 2009, she approached becoming a NASA astronaut as one of nine finalists in a month-long infamous selection process.

Grid view

The crew has been training since March, about seven months before takeoff. This includes centrifugation training to get used to the huge g-force lifted on the rocket, a microgravity experience on a zero G flight, and weeks of training at the SpaceXs headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

In addition to passenger personal souvenirs such as family items and school souvenirs, the mission is full of sponsorship: 66 pounds of hops on the crew dragon, returning to Earth, Samuel Adams official Used to brew beer with beer Inspiration 4, the mission group said in a press release that it had donated up to $ 100,000 to St. Jude by adding a brewery. All passengers wear branded watches, Sembroski plays Martin Guitar’s onboard ukulele, and as part of the ongoing St. Jude fundraiser, many others will be auctioned upon return to the ground.

If all goes according to plan, Inspiration 4 will be SpaceX’s first completely private mission to develop the Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of NASA’s commercial crew program. The program funded the development of two competing space capsule crew dragons and the Boeing CST-100 Starliner to serve NASA astronauts on the ISS.

Like watching your child graduate from college

For the commercial crew program, NASA is a customer, not a spacecraft owner, much like Isaacman is Inspiration 4’s main customer. The central goal behind this program was to stimulate the market for commercial spaceflight, granting SpaceX about $ 3 billion and Boeing about $ 5 billion to help launch. The Boeing Starliner has not yet launched a human. However, the Isaacmans mission, which marks the fourth crew flight of the SpaceXs Crew Dragon, which is the main purpose of the NASA program, has paid off. NASA’s chief manned spaceflight, Kathy Lueders, recently asked, “Are we still there?” Podcast, Inspiration 4, is like watching kids graduate from college.

SpaceX and NASA’s latest crew mission, the Crew-2 astronauts, are wearing SpaceX flight suits and preparing to board the Crew Dragon in April.Photo by Aubrey Geminiani / NASA via Getty Images

However, it remains to be seen if private space tourism will actually be accessible to a large number of passengers. Government observers report that SpaceXs Crew Dragon seats are about $ 55 million and Starliner seats are about $ 90 million.

For a shorter experience, other companies like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin offer short orbital excursions to the edge of the universe, but these are still very expensive. Virgin Galactic is currently charging $ 450,000 for SpaceShipTwo seats. SpaceShipTwo will fly about 53 miles in height, watching the Earth’s curvature for a few minutes in zero gravity. Blue Origin has not announced the price of seats onboard the orbiting New Shepard rocket, which will be launched approximately 66 miles above the ground for a similar experience.

You need to perform this first step to reach the desired endpoint

The space travel industry as Isaacman has billed millions of dollars for tickets to space for three passengers, and both Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are flying highly publicized continuous missions. Is a customer who is in the stage of being supported by millionaire supporters and ultra-rich people. As industry figures say, getting out of this stage requires significant reductions in rocket manufacturing and launch costs.

Alan Radwig, who headed the NASA Space Flight Participant Program in the 1980s, has long heard that it is not uncommon for people to be a little skeptical about it until it happens. To space as a way to excite the masses with manned space flight.

But to reach the endpoint we want, we need to go through this first step. Early adopters will eventually have to pay higher costs to lower costs.

