Ex-Lighthouse Lab officially opens following acquisition of Dante Labs-Med-Tech Innovation





Former Lighthouse Labatthe Charnwood Campus was officially opened by Jane Hunt MP last Friday (September 10th) and acquired by Dante Labs, a global genome sequencing company.

Charnwoodlab provides the COVID-19RT-PCR test and clinical whole genome sequencing on a large scale. It uses smart automation and machine learning to deliver superior accuracy, sample tracking, quality, and the ability to process 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day. The lab initially employs 100 people from the local area with the ambition to triple this number.

On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held before taking advantage of the facility’s walkthrough. Joining Ms. Hunt, who became a member of Loughborough in 2019, was Cllr Jonathan Morgan, the leader of the Loughborough Council.

Loughborough MP Jane Hunt said: It’s great to see these facilities up and running again, and we’re excited to welcome Dante Labs as a member. If very welcomed, we would like to thank them for their unquestionable commitment to the region and their long-term investment in the Churnwood campus.

Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs, said: We welcomed Jane Hunt MP and Cllr Morgan to officially open a new facility at Charnwood Campus. It’s a thriving life sciences community that we’re excited to join.

Thelab not only accelerates the UK’s COVID-19 testing and sequencing capabilities, but also promotes investment in a vibrant local community. Our expertise in whole-genome sequencing and testing will make this lab play an important role today in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling whole-genome-based personalized medicine worldwide in the coming decades. It means that.

Gocia Kreis, Commercial Director of the Churnwood Campus, said: We are pleased to welcome the world’s leading life sciences experts. Dante Labs makes a great addition.

Based in the United Kingdom, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, Dante Labs has conducted more than 3 million COVID-19 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic. Headquartered in Cambridge, the company invests heavily in UK facilities, personnel and R & D.

DanteLabs recently acquired Cambridge Cancer Genomics from the United Kingdom as part of its ambition to create global excellence in precision oncology that can affect millions of patients worldwide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/Covid-19-Medtech-News/loughborough-lighthouse-lab-officially-opened-following-dant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos