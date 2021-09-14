Google announces “digital twin” tools for logistics and manufacturing





Google today announced the Supply Chain Twin. It’s a new Google Cloud solution that allows businesses to organize their data to better understand events such as suppliers, inventory, and weather to build digital twins that represent their physical supply chain. Arriving with the Supply Chain Twin is the Supply Chain Pulse Module. You can use it with Supply Chain Twin to provide dashboards, analytics, alerts, and collaboration in Google Workspace.

Most companies do not have supply chain visibility, causing retailers to run out of stock and manufacturers to run out of stock. In 2020, out-of-stock items alone cost an estimated $ 1.14 trillion. Supply chain disruptions over the past year and a half further demonstrate the need for operational insights to dynamically adjust fleet routes and inventory levels.

Supply Chain Twin allows companies to combine data from multiple sources by allowing them to share a view of their dataset with their suppliers and partners. This solution supports enterprise business systems that include data from suppliers and partners, such as organizational location, products, orders, and inventory management data, as well as inventory and inventory levels, and material shipping status. Supply chain twins also get from public sources of contextual data such as weather, risk, and sustainability.

The digital twin approach to simulation is also widespread in other areas. For example, London-based SenSat helps clients in the construction, mining, energy, and other industries model the location of the projects they are working on. GE offers technology that enables businesses to model the digital twins of real machines and track their performance closely. Microsoft also offers Azure Digital Twins and Project Bonsai. These model the relationships and interactions between people, places, and devices in a simulated environment.

In a statement, Hans Talbauer, managing director of supply chain and logistics at Google Cloud, said incomplete siled data limits visibility into a company’s supply chain. Supply chain twins give customers deeper insights into their operations and help optimize supply chain capabilities from procurement and planning to distribution and logistics.

Supply chain pulse

Also launched today, Supply Chain Pulse provides real-time visibility, event management, AI-driven optimization and simulation. This allows teams to drill down into operational metrics with a performance dashboard that makes it easy to view supply chain status. In addition, you can set alerts that are triggered when a metric reaches a user-defined threshold, creating a workflow that allows users to work together to resolve issues. Supply Chain Pulse AI-driven algorithm recommendations suggest responses to events, flag more complex issues, and simulate the effects of virtual situations.

In the coming weeks, Google Cloud customers will leverage data, apps, and system integration partners such as Climate Engine, Craft, Crux, Project44, SAP, Accenture, Deloitte, Pluto7, and TCS to supply chain pulse and supply chain twins. Will be able to integrate. Those existing settings. Renault is one of the companies that has introduced supply chain twins to keep track of inventories, suppliers and more.

Supply Chain Twin and Supply Chain Twin follow Google’s Visual Inspection AI rollout. This is another industrial solution that uses AI to detect defects in manufactured products. Logistics, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods are reviving as business owners seek to modernize their factories and speed up operations. According to a 2020 PricewaterhouseCoopers survey, manufacturing companies expect increased efficiency over the next five years due to digital conversion. According to a McKinseys study at the World Economic Forum, the value-creating potential of manufacturers implementing Industry 4.0 will be $ 3.7 trillion in 2025, leading to the automation of traditional industrial practices.

