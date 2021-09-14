South Korea fines Google $ 177 million to force software on devices





Seoul, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s competition watch agency fines Google at least 207.4 billion won ($ 177 million) for blocking smartphone makers like Samsung from using other operating systems. I plan to impose it. ..

Google said it would challenge the fine. It accused South Korean authorities of ignoring how its software policy would benefit hardware partners and consumers.

The announcement on Tuesday came when South Korea also began enforcing the revised Telecommunications Act, which bans smartphone users from requiring smartphone users to pay for in-app purchase systems, as well as app market operators such as Google and Apple. rice field. This is the first country to adopt such a regulation.

South Korea has always scrutinized how foreign tech companies behave in their markets. Much of the focus in recent years has been on Google and Apple, and authorities have vowed to prevent abuse of their position in the dominant market on the mobile Internet.

South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission Chairman Jo Sung-wook said Google has hindered competition since 2011 by requiring electronics partners to sign a “fragmentation prevention” agreement. This prevented companies from installing modified versions of Google’s operating system on devices such as smartphones and smartwatches. This gives Google an easy way to strengthen its leadership in the mobile software and apps market.

According to Joh, manufacturers such as Samsung and LG have been working with Google on app store licenses and early access to computer code so that Google can build devices before releasing new versions of Android and other operating systems. I had to agree to the terms when I signed the contract.

In a statement in an email from Google, FTC states that the Android compatibility program, which defines the requirements for device manufacturers and developers to achieve operating system compatibility, “incredible hardware. And is ignoring the methods that have spurred software innovation and brought great success to Korean OEMs. ” Original equipment manufacturer) and developers. “

“This has improved the choice, quality and user experience of Korean consumers,” said Google. “The KFTC decision announced today ignores these benefits and undermines the benefits consumers are enjoying. Google will appeal the KFTC decision.”

Joh suffers a major setback in 2013 when Samsung, the maker of the world-famous Galaxy Android phone, forced Google to discontinue plans to use a customized version of Google software on its Galaxy Gear smartwatch. I pointed out that I was broken.

Samsung switched to a lesser-known operating system called Tizen, but suffered from a lack of applications and gave up the software. The company’s new smartwatch is now powered by Google’s Wear OS. LG has also been blocked from releasing smart speakers based on customized Google software.

The fine announced to Google will be the ninth largest FTC has ever imposed. The company may pay more.

Another FTC official, Kim Min-jung, said the amount announced by the commission was tentative based on Google’s revenue in South Korea from 2011 to April this year. She said the final fines that could be announced in October or November could be slightly higher.

“(Google) bans requesting device manufacturers to sign anti-fragmentation contracts related to (business contracts) for Play Store licenses and early access to operating systems,” Joh said in a press conference. Said.

“Our corrective action will allow domestic device manufacturers to release” fork “devices in the domestic and international markets, and overseas manufacturers to release” fork “devices in the domestic market,” she customized. Mentioned devices with different operating systems.

The FTC began investigating the case in 2016 and is conducting other Google investigations, including behavior in mobile applications and the advertising market.

Earlier on Tuesday, the country’s telecommunications regulator, the Korea Communications Commission, said a revised telecommunications law had been enforced banning Google and Apple from requiring developers to use the in-app purchase system.

Technology giants are facing global criticism of forcing developers to use the in-app purchase system. With the in-app purchase system, businesses receive up to 30% commission. Both companies say the fees help pay for the cost of maintaining the app market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncadvertiser.com/news/article/SKorea-to-fine-Google-177M-for-forcing-software-16456949.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos