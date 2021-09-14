More activewear brands are creating innovation labs to pursue new technologies – Glossy





Over the last three years, brands from adidas to Pangaia to Allbird have developed new materials that push the boundaries of activewear performance while seeking ways to make clothing more sustainable.

However, while many of these new materials come from outside companies, the brand is increasingly establishing its own in-house labs to research and develop new materials. Like its predecessor, Lululemon, California-based men’s activewear brand Rhone announced a lab called Nanoprojects on Tuesday. This lab started earlier this year.

Nanoprojects was created by Rhone co-founder Kyle McClure under the name Nanoprojects to develop new materials and manufacturing technologies for use in high-end labels within Rhone. The first collection of Nano projects, launched on Tuesday, ranged from $ 160 to $ 600 for blazer, outerwear and chinos.

The fact that the first Nanoproject collection is ready-to-wear, not activeware, is the intended feature of the lab, McClure said. Nanoprojects is an opportunity for brands to try out new categories and products. Rhone typically sells active wear for about $ 80 to $ 120. The Nanoprojects collection is very limited. Some products are manufactured in less than 100 pieces. This is far less than the thousands manufactured for standard Rhone apparel.

For McClure, part of the appeal of setting up an in-house innovation lab was to maintain the creative spirit of the startup as the brand grew.

According to McClure, many early brands are trying different things in establishing their identity. Then there’s a period of time when you can specialize and scale up your business, but you can lose some of your creativity along the way. I didn’t want innovation to flow out of the company.

Investment in innovation labs comes primarily from existing resources, McClure said. The team works in Rhone’s existing office in Connecticut and has one major employment, most of which consists of existing employees. Rachel Rozzi, a freelance designer who worked for Fenty, Puma and ONS Clothing, consulted the brand before being hired by McClure to lead the development of Nanoprojects. McClure described her as essential to the launch of Nanoprojects.

Currently, according to McClure, the main focus of Nanoprojects is to work with textile companies and textile factories to develop new materials such as recycled nylon currently used in Rhone raincoats. Developed by one of Rhone’s Italian manufacturing partners, the new indigo dyeing process was introduced in the first attempt at Rhone jeans, giving nylon and spandex pants the look of indigo denim.

Activewear brands are shifting to material development more frequently than last year. For example, regarding the launch of Allbirds activewear last month, Sustainability Officer Hana Kajimura said the dedicated team was divided into product development and new materials and technologies such as eucalyptus-based polyester alternatives. Said that.

Kajimura told Glossy in August. Half of my team is products and half is innovation. They are always looking for new materials and are trying to bring them to market for the first time.

Andfitness and Outdoor Apparel Company Pangaia has established itself as a materials science brand. In August, the company debuted a new sweatshirt made from plant and fruit-based fibers that it developed in-house. Underwear brand Knix plans to set up a dedicated innovation lab in its new US office, which will debut next year. We will also focus on new materials and manufacturing technologies.

According to Scott Emmons, who ran the now obsolete Neiman Marcus Innovation Lab before leaving the company in 2019, the key to a successful innovation lab is continuous support.

Emmons told Grossy last year that he really needed that ongoing support. Launching and plugging in one of these programs is not enough to succeed immediately.

McClure said Nanoprojects has been working for three years and wants to support the lab for the next few years. It is not always ready-to-wear. Instead, each Nanoprojects collection is driven by the materials and technologies that designers and engineers come up with next.

