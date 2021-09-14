Include Health announces MSK operating system in collaboration with Google, ProMedica Health System





Cincinnati, Ohio, September 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Health Company Include Health today launches its own Musculoskeletal Operating System (MSK-OS) in collaboration with Google and ProMedica Health System Did. MSK-OS is a hardware-free, device-independent platform that combines the most accessible and measurable post-mortem technology available with unique clinical intelligence and tools to deliver virtual MSK care. Transform. The new MSK-OS platform enhances next-generation integrated virtual care for MSK patients, enabling providers to provide patients with convenient, reliable, and affordable virtual physiotherapy via any device. To As the cost of musculoskeletal health continues to rise and consumer demand for virtual care accelerates, the ability to provide both patients and providers with seamless access to virtual MSK care is more important than ever. It has become.

Sandeep Gupta, product manager for Google’s TensorFlow, said: At Google, we’ve always been looking for high-impact applications for new technologies. Therefore, we provided an initial release of the latest post-estimation model, MoveNet, and worked with the Include Health team to achieve the ideal balance between speed and accuracy of physiotherapy treatment. We are pleased to contribute to this meaningful application and look forward to continued collaboration.

Include Health began working with Google in 2020 to further evolve its posture estimation model to accurately measure the balance, strength and range of motion of patients undergoing physiotherapy. First previewed at the 2021 Google I / O conference, this innovation will significantly improve the speed and applicability of traditional post-estimation models for virtual MSK care. Include Healths’ comprehensive MSK platform leverages this new technology to provide prescribing care that accurately tracks patient progression and outcomes in physiotherapy and occupational therapy across MSK treatment pathways.

Consumer demand for virtual MSK solutions has increased in recent years, but many existing solutions evade traditional healthcare providers. This limits the ability to provide end-to-end integrated care that deploys a combination of virtual and face-to-face services based on patient preference and clinical suitability. As a result, existing virtual MSK solutions have further subdivided care and created equally downstream challenges for patients and healthcare providers. Include Healths’ new MSK-OS is specially built to enable providers to support patients with seamless virtual and on-site touchpoints throughout the care process. The lack of hardware or sensors and the overall affordability of the solution lead to increased access to patients, enhanced adherence to recommended MSK treatment routes, and better clinical outcomes.

MSK-OS connects clinicians and patients via a HIPAA-compliant cloud-based digital platform. Innovative design and technology streamline delivery while collecting objective, measurable data and creating actionable insights to improve your health.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, and serving communities in 28 states, ProMedica Health System is partnering with Include Health to provide patients with this groundbreaking platform. The healthcare system includes Include Healths MSK-OS. This allows you to build a personalized plan, store it in the cloud, and perform real-time attitude estimation on any device with a forward-looking camera (no software download required). Patients can use their phone, tablet, or computer to work with a trusted MSK provider to complete their treatment plan at the most convenient time and place.

John Pigott, MD, Chief Innovation Officer at ProMedica, said the situation in care delivery has changed. Healthcare systems need to look for powerful tools for navigating the new frontier of fusion of on-site and remote services. We are excited to partner with Include Health to pioneer the next generation of care delivery and ensure that patients receive convenient, engaging and, most importantly, effective care. Combining this easy-to-use technology with existing high-quality care, clinicians can improve the patient experience and deliver better results.

Healthcare goes beyond the old paradigm where patients could only receive care at pre-scheduled times and inconvenient locations, said Ryan Eder, founder and CEO of Include Health. .. The new MSK-OS was built to promote the hybrid model. This model allows providers to seamlessly blend on-site and remote digital care for greater reliability and accessibility, improving convenience, efficiency and results. We are proud to work with these world-leading organizations to usher in the next evolution of MSK Care.

About Include Health

IncludeHealth is a digital musculoskeletal health company that provides next-generation musculoskeletal care. IncludeHealth’s proprietary technology is recognized in 28 International Innovation and Health Awards and is used in orthopedics, neuroscience, pediatric medicine, geriatric medicine, government, and general health.

