Google, Apple and Facebook may face competition with Ethereum in the battle for user data





The Ethereum Foundation and Ethereum Name Services aim to provide users with alternatives to Google, Apple, and Facebook as a common sign-in method across the web. The two most important organizations supporting the development of the Ethereum ecosystem have named Spruce Software as a finalist to build a new “distributed” system. Systems that use Ethereum wallets for identification are not unknown and are frequently used on NFT platforms. Trusting technology giants Google and Facebook for personal information has become a risky business, and user data remains vulnerable over time. The most obvious example is the Cambridge Analytica scandal. But doing without them is not an option for most people in everyday life.

Alternatively, two of the most important organizations driving the development of the Ethereum blockchain, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) and the Ethereum Name Services (ENS), are considering developing “distributed” solutions. increase. Instead of signing in to other services using your Google, Facebook, or Apple account, we want to offer an alternative to “sign in with Ethereum.”

The Ethereum ecosystem already has tens of millions of monthly active wallet users signing with encryption keys for financial transactions, community governance and more.

Spruce Statement

Simply put, providing information to tech giants and using those same accounts for other apps is “centralized.” This allows users to circumvent passwords and provide a certain level of security, but it can also pass data about Internet activity to these companies. Ethereum, on the other hand, is not. It is not controlled by a for-profit organization. So, at least on paper, no one will benefit from your data. The Foundation recently submitted a request for proposal to create an “Ethereum sign-in” system, with a proposal from identity software company Spruce coming up as a winning idea.

These security [Ethereum] Wallets are proven to be at stake with billions of dollars in digital assets. It’s not a theoretical security, it’s a real test in a production environment. These secure wallets can also be used to sign in to Web 2 services.

Spruce Statement

September 16th and 17th, 2021 Shape your future

Over 15 Knowledge Sessions Over 30 Industry Leaders Meet Registered Speakers Now

Nikhil Malhotra

Dan Schaubel

Ronnie screw rose

Dr. KV Sabramanian

Benjamin pulling

Sanjeev Bikhchandani

How does “Signing with Ethereum” work? According to Spruce’s announcement, the company will work closely with ENS and EF to ensure that sign-in at Ethereum is compatible with current industry standards. “We work closely with the EF and ENS teams to ensure that development is open and that existing organizations of related work (existing implementations, EIP, OpenID, IETF, W3C, etc.) have due consideration. Make sure you pay. The end result will be vendor-neutral, yet easy for implementers to use, “the company said.

For clarity, spruce doesn’t really start from scratch. The company states that services like OpenSea and Gitcoin allow users to sign in with their Ethereum wallet instead of using another account. The company’s system aims to “standardize” this system across the Web.

The company also invites the Ethereum community to participate in discussions on this system. Create a server on the chat platform Discord and use the same to receive feedback.

This system also brings about building a distributed system across the web, which is one of the key benefits of blockchain and web 3.0 applications. By verifying identity using the Ethereum wallet, the system theoretically deprives governments and large organizations of their power. This was the central promise of the public blockchain system from the beginning.

For a more detailed discussion, visit Business Insider Cryptosphere. This is a forum where users can dig deeper into all of the cryptography, participate in interesting discussions and stay ahead of the curve.

See: Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson states that the world of cryptocurrencies needs “the moment of wi-fi” (where users can seamlessly interact with any blockchain).Overbilling of illegal stock and digital asset offerings

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/cryptocurrency/news/google-apple-and-facebook-may-face-competition-from-ethereum-in-the-battle-for-user-data/articleshow/86194538.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos