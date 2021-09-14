Robbery raises legal test on police use of Google’s location data





Privacy advocates and criminal defense lawyers in federal court in Virginia as a high-profile legal test for law enforcement agencies expanding the use of Alphabet Inc.’s location data from Google to identify suspects I am paying attention to the robbery case.

The robbery case, which is expected to be sentenced soon, is considered the first federal example of a criminal defendant who challenges the use of such data as evidence of an indictment. Other courts considered whether law enforcement agencies needed access to Google’s location data for investigation, but warrant requests and responses were often sealed, so they were published or found. There are few opinions that make it easier.

According to a recently released Google report, the ruling is increasingly turning state and local law enforcement agencies to a swarm of high-tech giants of user location data to find suspects of robbery and other crimes. It shows that it is. These so-called geofence warrants are based on virtual boundaries that surround the geographic area of ​​interest.

The Geo-fence warrant raises questions about privacy protection under Article 4 of the Constitutional Amendment and whether law enforcement agencies should use Google data for investigations.

The technology was designed to sell ads rather than resolve bank robbery, said Michael Price, head of proceedings at the National Criminal Lawyers Association’s Fourth Amendment Center.

Price defends Okero Chatley in a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, accused of robbing a bank in Richmond, Virginia. Law enforcement agencies found Chatrie with the help of location data from Google. Shatley pleaded not guilty.

Mr. Price, following the oral argument in June, M. Judge Hannalauk is expected to rule in this case shortly. A lawyer from the Department of Justice, representing law enforcement in this case, did not respond to a request for comment.

Search area

Chatries lawyers say the warrant used to collect Google’s location data is unconstitutional because law enforcement agencies have cast extensive nets to find suspects and gathered information about others in the process. Insist.

The Geo-fence warrant can collect and reveal a significant amount of information about people who happen to be in the area, but has been criticized because it has nothing to do with the subject of the warrant, Davis said. John Cyber, who filed a privacy lawsuit in Light Tremaine, said. LLP.

According to Seiver, courts usually admit that collecting irrelevant data is unavoidable, so it depends on whether the search area for the warrant is reasonably drawn to increase the likelihood of finding evidence. increase.

In another case of searching for suspects in 10 fires in the Chicago area, a federal judge in Illinois approved a government request for location data from Google. Judges have constructed warrants to maximize the likelihood of collecting data on suspects and witnesses, while minimizing the likelihood of collecting data on other people who were not involved in the fire. I decided that.

Google will review each location data request to ensure that it meets applicable law and, unless expressly prohibited by law or court order, will comply with the geofence warrant of the user. It reports that it will notify users when identification information is disclosed.

As with all law enforcement requests, a Google spokeswoman said there is a rigorous process designed to protect the privacy of users while supporting the critical operations of law enforcement agencies. We have developed a process specific to these requirements designed to respect our legal obligations while narrowing the scope of the data disclosed.

In a bank robbery case, a lawyer in the Department of Justice argued that investigators were narrow enough to find evidence to search for suspects, hoping for privacy when Google users would force the company to collect data about their location. He added that he would give up.

Position tracking

This type of data is recorded when users agree to share their location history with Google. According to the company, turning on location history settings will allow Google services such as maps to provide tools such as real-time traffic forecasts and restaurant recommendations.

Google disagrees with the Chatrice case, but the company ruled in a Virginia court that law enforcement agencies must obtain a warrant backed by possible causes in order to access historical records of the location. I’m asking you to do it.

Google’s data is more accurate than other location information collected when a mobile phone pings a nearby cell tower. This is because it also relies on GPS signals and signals from nearby Wi-Fi networks or Bluetooth devices. The US Supreme Court ruled in 2018 in Carpenter vs. the United States that law enforcement officers need a warrant to access historical location data from the cell tower.

Privacy advocates are having trouble with the process of approving Google’s location data search. According to Jennifer Lynch, director of oversight proceedings at the non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation, geofence warrants are often rubber-stamped by judges, with few official decisions.

The way warrants are approved is generally not transparent, Lynch said. She added that state courts do not use the same tracking system as federal courts, making it difficult to comply with geo-fence warrants.

According to Google reports, the majority of location data requests received are from states such as California, Texas, and Florida, not at the federal level. The report was released after a group led by the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, known as STOP, sought more insight into the number of geofence warrants Google received.

The incident was No. in Chatley, Virginia, USA. 3: 19-cr-00130, oral argument 6/24/21.

