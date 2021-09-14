New Apple Leak reveals iPhone 13 price surprise





Updated 09/14 and below.This post was originally published on September 11th

Apple fans were shocked by the recent iPhone 13 price leak. This means you have to pay much more than you would expect from Apple’s latest smartphones. But now there is a twist.

Apple’s iPhone 13 series has a large new camera-renders based on multiple leaks

All Apple Pro FORBES Details New supply chain issues can impact iPhone 13 launch Gordon Kelly

Equivalent to the upcoming shocking rollout, prolific leaker Max Weinbach has unveiled the latest news on the iPhone 13’s camera, battery, and price that will excite all Apple fans.

Updated 09/13: Bloomberg’s respected Apple journalist Mark Gurman reported even more amazing news ahead of tomorrow’s iPhone 13 launch. Garman said in his latest power-on newsletter that there are actually two events and a new iPad and MacBook line coming out later this year. As a result, tomorrow’s launch will be limited to the iPhone 13 series, the long-awaited AirPods 3, and the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple’s decision also reveals that despite running the iPad OS, it classifies the iPad series as a more natural partner for the MacBook. Optimized version for iPhone iOS tablets. Given that the models in both product lines currently share the Apple M1 chip, this makes a lot of sense, suggesting that the two will continue to be integrated. I think we can expect more at the second event.

Updated 09/14: The secret is definitely out now. The first official case of Apple iPhone 13 was leaked via Twitter. The case is clearly an update to Apple’s official iPhone 12 Silicone Case range. Eight colors are displayed: black, green, orange, red (probably product RED), white, pink, dark blue, and light blue. Apple currently offers 15 silicone case colors for the iPhone 12 series, but there was no suggestion from Leaker that this was the full lineup. Most interestingly, the case (for the iPhone 13 standard model) also shows a new diagonal dual camera placement and a large new camera bump that was first leaked a few months ago. At this stage, all leaks have been adjusted (except for the controversy over whether Apple will double the storage capacity of the current iPhone 12), and if anything comes out of the left fielder at this stage, it’s big. I’m surprised. In any case, we don’t have to wait long to find it.

In a series of tweets, Weinbach revealed (via his @pineleaks Twitter account):

Even if the iPhone 13 rises, the battery of the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be 20% larger. iPhone12ProMax The battery of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro is 10% larger. The battery life of the iPhone 13 mini will be extended by 1 hour. 120Hz ProMotion display may reduce battery life on iPhone 13 Pro

The big point here is the price of the iPhone 13. TSMC, Apple’s leading chip supplier, is pressured Apple to increase costs by up to 20% and pass it on to customers. Earlier this week, Apple was said to have decided to raise the price of the iPhone 13, but Weinbach said this wouldn’t happen, which would be a great relief for millions of upgradeers.

In addition, Weinbachs’ battery capacity information is consistent with previous battery leaks, but this is the first time I’ve heard that the iPhone 13 Pro’s battery life will be shortened. I think this will be a disruptive change that polarizes the torn upgradeers between the purchases of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Apart from this, Weinbach has added some new information to the leaks it created earlier. In February, he claimed that the iPhone 13 would undergo a major upgrade to its ultra-wide camera, quantifying that the camera can now capture a significant 40% increase in the amount of light it can capture. It also mentions the primary cameras for all iPhone 13 models. You can receive 15% more light.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max model shows its huge new camera and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Unbox therapy

Similarly, in March Weinbach claimed that Apple would introduce a radical new form of image stabilization called Warp. Bloomberg believes this is behind a new camera mode called cinematic video. This is essentially a portrait mode of the video Weissbach named Drop. Finally, he says Night Mode recognizes stars in the sky, but it’s unclear if this will apply to all iPhones via iOS upgrades or if it’s exclusive to iPhone 13 models.

However, the biggest news here is pricing. The rise in iPhone 13 prices may have persuaded rocking upgraders to stay away, as the all-new iPhone 14 design leaked ahead of the iPhone 13’s launch. Currently, the upgraded 5G for Pro models combined with smaller notches, super-large cameras, larger batteries, faster charging, satellite communications, upgrades we know about ProMotion displays, and price freezes I think it will give Apple another hit.

But keep in mind that good things will come for iPhone fans who skip generations.

