From the editor: We are back! -Med-Tech Innovation





Ian Bolland is looking forward to this month’s Med-Tech Innovation Expo.

Looking back on one of the hardships in my editing and writing career, it’s that my headlines aren’t concise enough. I’m not having problems with this with just the two words I used to convey a simple message.

As you can imagine! This is a plugin for Med-Tech Innovation Expo. It’s been a while, but I’m not happy to see NEC in Birmingham, just like holding the first face-to-face event more than once on the morning of September 28th. Year.

I won’t use this column as a preview of the show, at best as a preview light, but it’s no exaggeration to say that much has changed since the last meeting at the end of spring 2019.

As we work on COVID-19 and change our perception of how to use technology to care for ourselves, our industry is in the limelight in more living memories than ever before. More people are probably more confident in self-management of the condition, as many companies in the sector are pivoting towards this seemingly strategic change seen in the UK and elsewhere. If something positive emerges from the pain and suffering of a pandemic, it means that we are more aware of ourselves and each other’s health and have more technical knowledge about caring for ourselves. about it.

The exposition, which this publication shares its name with, inevitably highlights changes in different parts of the sector over the last two years, but the opportunity to recognize its work goes into the creation of these innovations. Whether it’s someone who has an idea, a material maker, a maker, a designer, or a consultant, the list can continue.

In some cases, the Rapid News Group trio is running in parallel, giving you the opportunity to recognize what some companies are doing elsewhere, as evidenced by TCT 3 Sixty and Interplas. .. An example of a crossover is being able to catch me on the afternoon of the first day of TCT 3 Sixty. Discuss the impact of 3D printing on medtech and pharmaceutical companies with colleagues and guests during a live episode of the MedTalk podcast.

However, when investigating all aspects of the supply chain in three stages, covering the different needs offered by Medtech, I am convinced that everyone at NEC has something. We look forward to learning about potential developments away from COVID, whether it’s a new breakthrough, a new way of working, or really a new device. We are confident that the world is a different place than when we last met and that the two days we spent together in Birmingham reflect that.

I look forward to seeing as many of you as possible on September 28th and 29th when I’m not moderating on one of the stages hosting a great array of speakers. I’m glad I came back to the show!

Register for Med-Tech Innovation Expo at med-techexpo.com.

