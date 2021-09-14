Best Vanguard 3 Line Rifle Class: Loadouts, Attachments, Benefits





The first full weekend of Call of Duty Vanguard Beta is over, and after a few hours we can safely say that fans should be excited.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha was just a small part of what the full game offers and only showed off the new Champion Hill mode. With solid gunplay and possible modes, Vanguard Alpha certainly beat us, but the biggest test of the game so far hasn’t come yet.

It arrived in the form of a long-awaited beta test for PlayStation users to gain early access. The early signs are that Call of Duty: Vanguard may be foretold as a classic at release, although it’s clear that there is room for improvement.

Maps, modes, flesh mayhem

Avid testers can sample the game’s three maps, gun selection, and other important elements such as kill streaks, loadouts, and perks.

Each map contains a wealth of personality. Gavutu is a gorgeous tropical island with meteorological effects that can cause havoc on your screen. Red Stars take a lively stroll through the snow-covered war-torn squares. Hotel Royal is one of the best Call of Duty. Map so far.

To test them properly, the beta has removed the ability to custom-select the game mode you want to play. This is understandable given that Sledghemamer wants to play all content equally.

In addition to the classic team deathmatch and kill confirmation rules, there is a new patrol game mode. This is a hard point in nature, but the area of ​​interest is constantly moving, resulting in a more dynamic and proactive experience.

For those who missed Alpha, Champion Hill goes from toe to toe to eight teams of two or three members and returns to scrape each other’s lives. We’ve covered our full experience with a review of Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha, but it’s no exaggeration to say that it’s a mode in which people come back in search of more.

The last major change to distinguish Vanguard from previous entries is the new Combat Pacing variations, Tactical, Assault and Blitz.

Tactical is the usual 6 to 6 fare, Assault increases the number of players to about 20, Blitz is a chaotic duel between two huge teams (a total of about 40 players). In our experience, we’ve found that this function does change the way the game unfolds, but it’s not always good.

The assault and blitz on the Red Star are huge, but the tactics are not. Due to the small number of people, the map inherits Miami’s original problems in the Cold War and has a huge map with no one around, so gameplay is slow and no problem. Assault and Blitz are expected to be chosen far more than tactics if players can filter their pace choices with the full release of Vanguard.

There are a lot of customizations, but there are obvious issues

Gunsmith returns to Call of Duty Vanguard, allowing players to choose up to 10 attachments per gun.

Each slot contains a variety of attachments, each with its own subtle differences, so you can expect to see lots of interesting loadouts like STG44, MP40, MG42 and more.

Perk meta may not be very interesting, but unless you add one or two, you’d expect almost everyone to be running Ghost and Radar.

Vanguard also suffers from two issues that we have to comment on: visibility and spawn. We’re crazy about the PS5’s ability to handle breathtaking particle effects and give each map a rich, premium glow, enhanced by HDR and exquisite ray tracing.

However, its technical polish is undermined by the constant visibility problem that is a common flaw in Black Ops Cold War. We realized that we were on the receiving side of death, not knowing where the death came from.

Maps like Hotel Royal do so much that it’s easy to get lost in action. The extravagant landscape of Gabutu is also a perfect stupidity for a camper. Adding a faint silhouette or contour may solve the problem, but I feel I need to improve it somehow.

The audio seemed fine and had few issues with the headset, but the main issue with Call of Duty: Vanguard now sticks out like a pain in the thumb – spawn. CoD games aren’t famous for their optimal spawn placement, but Vanguard’s different pace on each map clearly influences the game’s logic and decision making.

It was easy to kill because I couldn’t count how many times I was killed from behind by a pointless spawn placement and how often enemy players appeared in front of me.

The conclusion is

On the plus side, the game is a lot of fun to play. The gun feels crisp and tight, the hitmaker’s sound effects are ridiculously good, and the game modes offered help keep the beta fresh.

However, as the beta progresses and moves towards the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, it’s important for Sledgehammer to consider some of the unwanted distractions of the game. I understand that perfect visibility and spawning is difficult, but it definitely needs improvement.

Overall, we’re very optimistic about Call of Duty: Vanguard, and players who can’t participate in the beta can stay confident and excited before the November 5, 2021 release date.

Verdict: 8.5 / 10

Image Credit: Activision / Sledgehammer Games

