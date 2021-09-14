Canon’s Top Mirrorless EOS R3 Launched in November for $ 6,000





Canon

Canon’s premier mirrorless camera, the EOS R3, will finally be available in November this year, with the UK alone priced at $ 6,000 or $ 5,880.

It’s not exactly affordable, but this camera, a Canon professional-level 1D-X replacement, is aimed head-on at professional photographers who demand truly elite performance. At the heart of the camera is a 24.1 megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor, paired with Canon’s top Digic X processor. Canon believes that this combo will allow the R3 to shoot 14-bit RAW files at up to 30 frames per second.

It’s not just fast shooting. Autofocus can be locked in just 0.03ms and has intelligent algorithms for detecting and tracking human eyes, vehicles and even helmets. You can also track your eye movements while using the viewfinder and focus on the interesting points you happen to see. Sounds amazing, but when it comes to testing, we’ll hold back on how well it works.

Canon

More than anything else below the range like the EOS R5 and R6, the main attraction of the R3 is its incredible speed. Professional sports and news photographers need ultra-fast shooting to accurately capture the moment a basketball is slam-dunk or a perfect punch is thrown in a boxing match. Faster speed means more chances of shots that deserve that cover story.

It’s also packed with other top-end features such as 6K video (Canon’s Log 3 format to improve post production), HDR video, 4K video capture at 120 frames per second, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet and more. Transfer the image to the news desk. There is also a dual memory card slot for CF Express and SD cards.

Canon

It’s physically larger than a consumer camera like the EOS R5, and features a size and button layout designed to be immediately familiar to users upgrading from the EOS 1D-X. This is an RF mount camera, supporting Canon’s ever-growing selection of RF lenses.

By the way, Canon has also released two new lenses. The 100-400mm f / 5.6-f / 8 image stabilization zoom lens and 16mm f / 2.8 prime lens are small, lightweight and designed with vlogger in mind. The 100-400 zoom is 700 ($ 969, converted) and the 16mm prime is 320 ($ 443, converted).

