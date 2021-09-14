Google warns 2 billion Chrome users





Google Chrome dominates the web browser market and is currently used by approximately 2.65BN users. However, the problem with these advantages is that Chrome is the number one target for hackers and Google needs to issue another critical upgrade warning.

The 9th and 10th zero-day hacks of Google Chrome in 2021 were discovered. Users need to upgrade … [+] Immediately.

Details of Light Rocket FORBES via Getty Images Google confirms five new “high” level security flaws in Chrome ByGordon Kelly

In a new blog post, Google revealed that two new zero-day exploits (CVE-2021-30632 and CVE-2021-30633) were found in Chrome for Linux, macOS and Windows. And, like the previous two attacks, they come from anonymous chip-offs. Zero-day classification means that hackers could exploit them before Google released the fix, which is far more dangerous than most security flaws. Google wrote on its blog and confirmed that it was aware that the CVE-2021-30632 and CVE-2021-30633 exploits actually existed.

As a standard practice, Google currently provides little information about these zero-day flaws. This is to limit spread and purchase time to protect themselves. So, besides ranking the threat high, this is something that all Chrome users need to continue right now.

High CVE-2021-30632: Out-of-range writing on V8. High CVE-2021-30633 reported anonymously on 2021-09-08: Used after release with Indexed DB API. Reported anonymously on 2021-09-08

Based on the date, it is safe to assume that both zero-day defects have the same cause. Briefly, V8 is Chrome’s core open source JavaScript engine, but the Use-After-Free (UAF) vulnerability is related to the misuse of dynamic memory during program operations. If you do not clear the pointer to memory after the program is freed, hackers can use this error to exploit the program.

The UAF vulnerability was the source of five highly rated Chrome threats earlier this month, but V8 was the target of the last zero-day Chrome hack in July. Google also warns that nine more high-level threats have been discovered in Chrome, but they are not currently believed to have been actually exploited.

All Chrome users can counter these new threats[設定]>[ヘルプ]>[GoogleChromeについて]You need to go to. If your Linux, macOS, or Windows browser version shows 93.0.4577.82 or higher, it’s safe. According to Google, this new protected version of Chrome will be rolled out over the next few days or weeks and may not be immediately protective. If you can upgrade, you must restart your browser immediately after upgrading.

Google continues to fix Chrome flaws rapidly, but only if billions of users are also playing their part. Attacks on Chrome are growing as they become more and more dominant in the market, making it essential to keep your browser up-to-date. Check it out now.

