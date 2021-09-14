Ad-Lib.io Adds German Market to Google Marketing Platform (GMP) Certification





London-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Ad-Lib.io, the next-generation creative management platform for marketers of the world’s largest brands, today received Google Marketing Partner (GMP) Creative Certification in Germany’s seventh market. Announced that it was acquired. Ad-Lib.io has gained status.

According to Ad-Lib.io founder Oli Marlow Thomas, the news is important to Google marketers around the world and includes the world’s fourth-largest economic market, home to large global brands. Now you can easily extend your creative. Or do business. We are proud to have achieved most other teams with the continuous and consistent ability to achieve strict certification in supporting and servicing our clients in all the markets we enter. increase.

Germany’s GMP Creative Certification confirms that Ad-Lib.io has demonstrated its ability to work with Google marketing platform products to maintain a high standard of service for creative design and process management. This certification reaffirms Ad-Lib.ios’ successful client track record and expertise in key features such as coding, asset delivery, and client services.

According to Michael Plate, Head of Partnerships and DACH at Google, DACH clients can leverage the power of the Google marketing platform to better coordinate content and media and serve large-scale ads. We value and demand more and more expertise. Google is able to support advertisers here as Ad-Lib.io expands into the German market and contributes to many years of experience in other markets to provide specialized solutions and services for a variety of Google products. I am glad.

Ad-Lib.ios clients include many of the CPG, retail, banking and travel sectors and are long on technology platforms to efficiently create large, relevant ads while producing the best campaign results. I’ve been dependent on it for a while. This certification gives Ad-Lib.io access to professional training and a variety of other Google program resources.

Ad-Lib.io is a multi-regional GMP certification holder with numerous certifications including Australia, Dubai, Singapore, United Kingdom and the United States.

For more information on Ad-Lib.io or its new certification, please visit https://www.ad-lib.io/.

About Ad-Lib.io

Ad-Lib.io provides a state-of-the-art next-generation creative management platform to enable marketers of the world’s largest brands to extend their digital creatives. Ad-Lib.io uses intelligent automation to connect creative and media workflows to easily and quickly create and optimize relevant ad creatives across all digital channels. According to Ad-LIb.ios customers, including 10 of the top 30 global brands, these ads are 60% more expensive to produce. The London-based venture support company was founded by a former Google executive who understood the need to bridge the big gap between creative concepts and the execution of digital media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005232/en/Ad-Lib.io-Adds-German-Market-to-Google-Marketing-Platform-GMP-Certifications The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos