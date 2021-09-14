iPhone 13 may finally get the features Android has had for years





That new iPhone day. And, like the recent announcement of new smartphones, we have a pretty decent idea of ​​what to expect. Leaks and rumors are more accurate than ever and can always be a big surprise, but the most likely scenario is that the iPhone 13 will be what we think of.

But just because the rumors are clear doesn’t mean they aren’t excited. This year, the iPhone 13 (which we think is its name) has some new technologies with the same design. New designs tend to facilitate a major upgrade cycle, but are usually the second year of the design with the most interesting improvements.

You can list them pretty quickly. It requires 4 iterations: Mini, Regular, Pro, and Promax. High-end iPhones require an LTPO (Low Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) display. This is a low power OLED screen that makes it easy to change the refresh rate. The processor will be faster. The MagSafe charging system will be adjusted. There may be new storage options. Especially with improved astrophotography in addition to HDR and portrait mode video, the camera will be better.

All these specifications will be transformed into some newer and better experiences. Of particular note is the screen.

The LTPO display should mean that the iPhone can eventually have a always-on lock screen. Also, instead of locking the screen at 60Hz, it ratchets from a small number to a large number such as 120Hz, which should ultimately allow for a smooth transition.

Notice the end of that last paragraph. Variable refresh rates and always-on screens are now available on Android smartphones, so they’re there … forever. In fact, many of them first appeared on Android when the rumored features of the new iPhone were exhausted. In addition to high refresh rate screens, you’ll find higher quality wide-angle cameras, high-capacity storage, portrait mode video, and astrophotography.

The specs may be copied, but the question goes back to experience. Apple’s cliché is that you rarely do anything in the first place, but instead we’ll do our best with improvements later. That cliché often exists because it is correct. Believe me, you may be able to turn on video portrait mode on Samsung phones after 2019. It’s bad, so you don’t want to use it for important things. Apples will hopefully get better.

But the story is not always correct. In some cases, it’s just writing a treatise about Apple’s direct delay in including some of its technology. I accept what’s wrong, but hesitate to make the always-on lock screen experience very nice and believe that anyone before can feel broken. Lock screen that you can see at a glance! There are many things to do.

The always-on lock screen is also very convenient! Being able to quickly see the time, date, and some notification icons is a type of low-voltage ambient information that the phone should be able to provide.

Variable refresh rates are a bit less convenient, but much better. You can extend battery life by slowing the refresh rate. You can match the screen refresh rate to your content (such as movies and games). You can also make animations and scrolls look very smooth. Still, the only notable Apple device with a high refresh rate is the high-end iPad. On the other hand, all high-end Android phones and many midrangers have it.

Does Apple feel the competitive pressure to include small and useful features?

To be honest, I was a little confused as to why Apple took so long to create such an apparently great feature. One of the possible reasons, and perhaps most likely, is that Apple doesn’t feel the competitive pressure to do so.

With so many mobile phones to choose from for Android, all manufacturers are urgently and keenly aware of the need for differentiation. Therefore, minor features such as an always-on display can make a difference in someone’s purchase decision. But I’m having a hard time imagining who would choose an Android phone over an iPhone. Because they like to glance down at that time on their cell phones.

So: Why are you launching a variable refresh rate screen now? Many slightly embarrassing reviews of the iPhone 12 model have come to the point of pointing out this missing spec. And while iOS still looks smooth and feels fast at 60Hz, moving to 120Hz was Android’s brute force way to catch up with these divisions. Switching iOS to 120Hz could bring Apple back on track. As a result, there is competitive pressure and it may take some time before it appears.

I also think Apple was simply waiting for parts prices to fall and manufacturing yields to rise. The scale that Apple needs to make a phone makes both requirements. But if Apple felt a little more competitive pressure, I feel I could have pushed more aggressively to resolve those issues faster.

Android and Android are a war of small differences. iPhone vs Android is a completely different thing

The point here is that there are a lot of small features that iPhone users are missing just because they aren’t convincing enough to convince them to switch on their own. The fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the screen of an Android smartphone has gone from mundane to great in just a few years. The telephoto lens folds into a periscope that runs along the length of the cell phone, allowing for even longer zooms. The screen is blocked (or, in some cases, not at all) by a small punch hole for a selfie camera.

All of these are great features that can cost a lot for iPhone users who deserve the trade-offs of the average iPhone ecosystem, hardware quality, and performance. The pressure to compete with other Androids is so great that even the slightest advantage is important, so Android is the first to come. There are two new phones on the store shelves, they are almost the same, but if one is always on the screen, you get it.

However, iOS and Android are not exactly the same. So when it comes to bringing these little hardware features to the iPhone, I don’t think Apple’s most urgent competitive pressure is on smartphones in stores. It’s the iPhone you put in your pocket.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/14/22672551/iphone-13-display-lock-screen-always-on-variable-refresh-android

