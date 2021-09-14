



Want to reduce the intensity of bright colors on your iPhone and iPad, or easily turn on Apple’s Assistive Touch feature? There is a faster way to access many of these special features without scrolling through the settings, all you need is 3 clicks.

By turning on and customizing accessibility shortcuts on iOS devices, users can reduce white spots and make the brightness of the display more visible. All you need to do is launch the AssistiveTouch tool and enable the zoom feature. To switch accessibility features using the triple-click feature on your iPhone or iPad:

How to use accessibility shortcuts on iPhone and iPad

Triple-clicking the side button on your iPhone with Face ID or the home button on your iOS device or the home button on your iOS device allows you to select one or more of the many features to turn them on and off.In addition, in the settings app[ユーザー補助]You can change the click speed required to triple-click a button on the menu.

You can see how to turn on accessibility shortcuts on your iPhone and iPad in the same way below.

(Image credit: Future) Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.Scroll down[ユーザー補助]Tap.Scroll to the bottom of the menu[ユーザー補助のショートカット]Tap.

(Image credit: Future) You will see several options. Triple-click Tap the feature that links to the shortcut. A blue checkmark appears next to the currently functioning feature. Triple-click the side or home button on your iOS device to test the shortcut.

You can also select multiple features to turn on and configure the list of shortcuts in a particular order.

One of the most popular features is the “Reduce White Point” shortcut. This reduces the bright color glare on your iOS device and effectively dims the screen as soon as you triple-click the button. This is perfect for using your iPhone or iPad in the dark. This is because the reduction in brightness is much easier for the eyes.

For tips and tricks to get the most out of your iPhone and iPad, check out 5 apps and tips for customizing your iPhone, and these 6 nasty iPhone problems and how to fix them.

