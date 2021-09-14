I hate the new windows 11 taskbar





Microsoft has established itself as a productive company, but the new Windows 11 taskbar has removed key features, resulting in reduced productivity. Missing features include power user elements such as displaying the time and date on multiple monitors, and simple elements such as displaying small icons and moving the taskbar. With so many omissions here, I’m surprised that Microsoft is shipping a new operating system that brings the Windows taskbar back decades.

This missing feature initially looked like a bug or incomplete code, but clear Microsoft is currently planning to ship such a taskbar on October 5th. I personally use 3 monitors on my PC, but if I’m using a full screen app or game on my main app, I can’t see the date and time on the other monitors. This sounds like a small problem, but it’s a self-explanatory piece of information that I see and trust many times a day. I simply don’t understand why Microsoft removes this in the name of simplification.

Another big missing feature is the ability to drag and drop files into the taskbar app. I usually drag an image from File Explorer to the Adobe Photoshop icon on the taskbar. Now the focus moves to the app and the file opens. This will stop working and you will see a huge Red Cross instead. This is a basic feature that has existed in Windows for many years.

You no longer have to drag and drop the taskbar.

Elsewhere, the taskbar has been reviewed to remove many customizations that Windows users are accustomed to. You can no longer enable small icons or ungroup icons. You also cannot move the taskbar to the top or side of the screen or adjust its height. Many users also miss the Task Manager, which is not included in the taskbar context menu, and many other cascading and window options that were previously there. Instead, the taskbar context menu has been reduced to a single taskbar configuration option.

The system tray is also inferior in Windows 11 compared to Windows 10. I can’t easily hide the system icon and the whole area is a bit too simple to suit my taste. The modernization of Windows 11 is great, but the taskbar really disappoints the OS.

I’ve been testing Windows 11 since the first preview release in June, and I honestly expected the taskbar to improve in time for the release. Every time the preview is released, I start Windows 11 in the hope that the taskbar will improve, but after a few minutes I’ll be back in Windows 10.

This is how the taskbar appears on multiple monitors in Windows 11. Windows 11 will be the first version of Windows that will not be upgraded on the main PC.

With this taskbar, Windows 11 will be the first version of Windows that will not be upgraded on the main PC. I’ve been using Windows Vista and Windows 8, but Microsoft nevertheless allowed me to re-enable at least the interface elements that people are familiar with. On Windows 11, you need to apply a registry hack or use the taskbar with a third-party program. These workarounds may stop working after an OS update.

I’m not the only one complaining about the taskbar. In fact, in recent months, Microsoft’s official Windows Feedback Hub has had a myriad of feedback threads that highlight these issues. Microsoft says it’s listening to user feedback, but it’s clear that it hasn’t done much in time for the release.

The Windows 11 taskbar has a very basic context menu.

A Microsoft spokeswoman said in a statement from The Verge that Windows 11 was built on the design principles of making Windows easier, more calm, and more personal. The taskbar, like many other parts of Windows 11, has been redesigned from scratch based on these principles. As with any experience with Windows 11, we always welcomed customer feedback that helped us listen, learn, and shape Windows. Windows 11 will continue to evolve over time. Once you’ve learned that there are ways to improve from the user experience, do so.

I haven’t heard a good explanation for this loss of basic functionality yet, but it seems that most of the functionality is missing because Microsoft has rebuilt the Windows 10 X taskbar. Windows 10X was originally intended to run on dual-screen devices, but after Microsoft rebuilt it for laptops, it moved to Windows 11 instead. Microsoft has significantly simplified the taskbar for Windows 10 X and many other parts of the operating system. This is less reflected on desktop PCs and Windows power users who rely on the taskbar daily.

I’m hoping that Microsoft will once again prove that it’s listening to Windows users, but until then it’s avoiding Windows 11.

