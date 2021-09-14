PRO Unlimited Nominates as Leader of Dispatched Labor Management and Managed Services Program at Nelson Halls NEAT Assessment 2021





PRO has been named the overall “leader” for CWS / MSP transformation, service innovation, technology / tool innovation, and geographic footprint / scalability.

San Francisco, September 14, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Modern Labor Management Platform Provider PRO Unlimited today announced the NEAT analysis of Nelson Hall’s 2021 Dispatched Labor Solutions (CWS). Announced that he was nominated for the “Leader” quadrant. And Managed Services Program (MSP). PRO MSP is part of the enterprise’s Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform, providing the most sophisticated and comprehensive managed services, SaaS and DaaS solutions since Global 2000.

PRO was recognized as an overall leader in the NEAT report, but was also ranked as a leader in four subcategories: CWS and MSP transformation, service innovation, technology / tool innovation, and geographic footprint and scalability. rice field. In addition, this assessment highlighted PRO’s overall IWM platform. It provides a framework for optimizing accidental services and technologies to meet the individual needs of clients.

Based on its reputation, NelsonHall cited the strengths of many companies, including:

Focuses on more than 30 years of work in the dispatched labor management industry and professional / white-collar skill sets that are hard to find in niches

Prepare clients and buy-side organizations for the future based on accidental recruitment trends (services and technologies)

Maturity of MSP and SOW models for the PRO IWM platform. Clients / other organizations guide the transformation of dispatched labor solutions.

A robust roadmap for proprietary / third-party technology development and partnerships.Brings unique / exclusive features as part of the ecosystem

Launch of related value-added services (DirectSource PRO, RatePoint, PRO Unites, etc.) to support the employment transformation agenda of dispatched workers

“Every day, we help organizations around the world navigate the complex and ever-changing workforce situation in the market. The most sophisticated and integrated workforce management platform, the largest in the industry. Leveraging our data repositories and decades of managed services expertise, we are in a position to drive it. It’s a great achievement for our clients, “said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of PRO Unlimited. “One of the most prestigious voices in our field, Nelson Hall has made PRO the overall leader in dispatched labor management services, as well as MSP transformation, service innovation, technology / tool innovation, We value it as a leader in geographic footprint and scalability. We tell the industry that we are in a position to continue to expand our footprint. “

The story continues

Over the past year, PRO has introduced several new solutions to its platform, including RatePoint (Enhanced Market Rate Intelligence). DirectSource PRO (with built-in features of Eightfold AI) PRO unites for versatility and inclusiveness. And Data-as-a-Service (DaaS). The recent acquisition of People Ticker and Brainnet Group by PRO also contributed to the nomination of corporate leaders.

Nikki Edwards, Principal Analyst of NelsonHalls HR Technology & Services Practices, said: As the starting point for the strategic dispatched labor maturity curve, PRO understands the challenges of unique business skills and provides tailored solutions. “

“PRO Unlimited has shown that it is actively working to provide its customers with what they need to manage the work and services of non-employees since 2021,” said a major dispatched labor industry analyst. Andrew Karpie on the list says. “PRO is transforming itself based on a modern platform approach that integrates services, technology and data / advanced analytics while offering a wide range of options to its customers.”

NelsonHall’s assessment analyzed the performance of 18 CWS / MSP vendors and categorized them into leaders, high-achievers, innovators, and major players. Providers are evaluated on the basis of their ability to deliver immediate benefits and meet future requirements to buy-side organizations, demonstrating vendor expertise to guide clients on an innovation journey over the life of their next contract. I am. Scores for these dimensions were derived from analyst ratings and feedback from vendor client interviews.

About PRO Unlimited

Serving hundreds of the world’s most renowned brands, PRO Unlimited delivers state-of-the-art workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. To do. The PROs integrated workforce management platform can quickly adapt to regional or industry economic changes, providing speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to act as a comprehensive platform for modern workforce. .. Headquartered in San Francisco, PRO has been helping global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for over 30 years. http://www.prounlimited.com

About Nelson Hall

NelsonHall is a world-leading analyst company dedicated to helping organizations understand the “art of potential” in the transformation of digital operations. NelsonHall has analysts in the United States, United Kingdom, and continental Europe to provide buy-side organizations with detailed and important information about markets and vendors, including NEAT ratings, to make informed, rapid and advanced sourcing decisions. Useful for. For vendors, Nelson Hall also provides in-depth knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help refine your market development strategy. Nelson Hall’s research is based on rigorous primary research and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005548/en/

contact address

Christian Chamber Bato [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pro-unlimited-named-leader-nelsonhall-130000334.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos