Cala Health Wearable-Med-Tech Innovation Shown to Reduce Shivering Movement





Cala Health, a bioelectronics company that develops wearable therapies for chronic diseases, has announced two verification moments for Cala Trio, a non-invasive prescription therapy for essential tremor (ET).

Actual evidence of a veteran (VA) patient population presented at the MDS Virtual Conference on September 15 shows that Cala Trio has dramatically reduced the tremor movement and severity of ET veterans. increase. This new study follows the International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) guidelines that outline devices in new treatment categories recommended for ET patients.

Studies highlighted in the MDS Virtual Poster Tour show that Cala Trio is a viable treatment option and an alternative to the more invasive and costly traditional treatment options in the ET patient market. The main findings collected from the 58 VA patients observed during the study are:

After 40 minutes of on-demand use, 50% of patients doubled their tremor after using Cala Trio for a month.

88.1% significant reduction in tremor for patients with severe tremor, 83.6% improvement in patients with moderate tremor, and 79.6% improvement in mild tremor.

Dr. Carea Colletta of the Edward Hines Junior VA Medical Center in Neurology said: Essential tremor is one of the most common movement disorders in adults, but unfortunately it faces inadequate treatment options: ineffective medications and invasive surgery. I meet patients from all disciplines and each deserves an easy-to-use treatment option to relieve tremor symptoms. The evidence presented at the MDS Virtual Conference highlights how good the personalized Cala Trio can be and how it can affect the treatment of patients with mild to severe tremor symptoms.

Cala Trio therapy, a wrist-worn device tuned to treat tremor symptoms, provides electrical stimulation to the nerves in the wrist. These nerves project from the wrist to the central nervous system network, causing hand tremor in the ET. Stimulation of these nerves is thought to disrupt the central nervous system network that causes hand tremor, resulting in temporary and meaningful reduction of tremor in the treated hand.

Katie Rosenbluth, Founder and Chief Science Officer of Cala Health, said: For those who are suffering from essential tremor. We are pleased to be recognized as a viable alternative to partially effective medications and brain surgery, which can significantly improve the lives of ET patients.

Cala Healths’ state-of-the-art, science-backed treatments for ET are viable alternatives to the more invasive and costly traditional treatment options on the market. As part of Cala Health’s mission to make ET therapy available to consumers, a variety of payment options are available to meet the needs of as many patients as possible. Cala Trio is eligible for medical expense savings and qualifying medical expenses for flexible spending accounts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/latest-medtech-news/cala-health-wearables-shown-to-decrease-essential-tremor-mom/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos