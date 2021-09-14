Google-backed Cuemath presents award-winning online math curriculum to students from kindergarten to high school for free





Bangalore, India-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Cuemath, a one-on-one online personalized math and coding instruction service certified by STEM.org, in compliance with common US core standards. Helps fill the growing math gap by providing. Qualified K-12 students have free access to guided math curriculum and exercises.

Under the banner of a billion math minds, this new program aims to increase access and impartiality to math tutoring, regardless of student location, financial ability, or background. All of today’s top jobs require a deep understanding of algorithmic and mathematical logic 1. However, the World Bank predicts that Pandemic 2 will lose $ 10 trillion in children’s future income if they do not make up for lost or delayed skills such as math. Free access to Cuemaths wants to improve your knowledge of math and prepare your students for future work.

To qualify, students simply sign up for a free Basic Cuemath membership. This gives you access to a select curriculum through the Cuemath app and website, including math worksheets and interactive visual learning exercises. To upgrade to Premium Access for free (typically $ 299 a year), students can work with friends, family, or other students to introduce new members. When two additional students sign up, the original student will be automatically upgraded to Premium Cuemath access. This premium level offers tutors and one free one-on-one introductory class with over 10,000 visuals, videos, simulations, and questions for each grade that supports self-learning. Students can use practice and evaluation worksheets to test their improved abilities. Premium access is valid for one year. Students can upgrade to Classroom users at any time for an additional fee. Classes start at just $ 16 and offer access to additional practice and educational resources in addition to live online tutoring in one-on-one or small groups.

Manan Khurma, Founder and CEO of Cuemath, says Cuemath is known worldwide as the leading visual learning platform for math skills. As a former math teacher, Im is keenly aware of how late his students are. We want the opportunity to universally develop these skills without barriers based on economic conditions, location, or other factors.

When students struggle to recover from a pandemic learning task, Cuemaths’ tutoring platform offers live and engaging one-on-one online sessions. Globally, more than 300,000 students are already using Cuemath to improve their math skills, and the company wants to double their monthly registrations until 2022.

More than half of public school kindergarten-to-high school teachers said in a recent study 3 that pandemics caused significant learning losses. New evidence also shows that the pandemic has widened the existing achievement gap in mathematics4. Cuemath reduces the burden of teachers, schools and governments compensating for skill differences by giving students direct, free access to catch up. Students can proceed at their own pace and better prepare for the next school year.

New parents and students can sign up for free at https://bit.ly/3kSoJpo.

CapitalG is proud to support Cuemath since its initial investment in 2016. We believe that this initiative, which will open source much of our world-class curriculum for a year, will benefit students around the world when there is an urgent need and is highly integrated with Cuemaths. Chengpeng Mou, an investor in CapitalG (Alphabets’ Independent Growth Fund) and a director of Cuemath, states his central mission to change the world.

About Cuemath Designed with feedback from math experts at Harvard, Stanford, Cambridge, and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Cuemath is the math support you’ve always wanted as a child. Combining adaptive and visual learning techniques with a best-in-class curriculum, it supports accelerated math skill building, intuition, and aptitude. Used by more than 200,000 students in more than 20 countries, Cuemath creates the independent thinkers and invincible problem solvers needed to meet future STEM careers for students from kindergarten to high school. It provides a solid foundation for math, coding and logic for. The Bangalore-based company is backed by Sequoia Capital and Alphabet Capital G. For more information, please visit www.cuemath.com.

1 Jobs Report 2020 Future | World Economic Forum 2 COVID-19 Can Lead to Permanent Loss of Learning and Trillions of Dollars of Lost Revenue 3 Bridging Learning Gap: Frontline Educators COVID- How to Deal with Lost Learning by 19 4 Education in a Pandemic: COVID-19 for American Students

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005214/en/Google-Backed-Cuemath-Announces-Its-Award-Winning-Online-Math-Curriculum-Free-of-Cost-for-K-12-Students The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos