Stroke Rehabilitation Platform Showed to Increase Exercise 8x-Med-Tech Innovation





According to a new study, GripAble, a digital mobile assessment and rehabilitation platform, can increase the amount of arm exercise performed by stroke patients by a factor of eight without expert supervision.

More than 5 million people in the UK live with weakened arms, of which 1 million have been injured by a stroke.

The only intervention shown to improve arm function is repetitive task-specific exercise, which is limited by the cost and availability of occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

Created by researchers at Imperial College London and clinicians at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, the GripAble software platform consists of multiple sensors. The first sensor introduced by GripAble is a lightweight electronic handgrip that allows users to play arm training games by interacting wirelessly with a standard PC tablet.

To use it, patients grip, turn, and lift the grip, and it vibrates according to their performance while playing. The platform uses a new mechanism that can detect small flickering movements in severely paralyzed patients and guide them into control of computer games.

In a clinical trial of 30 patients, researchers at Imperial College London, the University of Southampton, and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust found that the device allowed an average of 104 upper limb repeats per day. We found that the treatment method achieved 15 upper limb repetitions per day. This study, funded by the NIHR Imperial Center for Biomedical Research (BRC), is published in Nerve Rehabilitation and Nerve Repair.

Michel Broderick, lead author of stroke and clinical research therapists at the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, said: Stroke is a major cause of arm weakness in the United Kingdom. It can have a significant impact on the lives of survivors, making it difficult for them to carry out their daily routine and limiting their independence. Previous studies have shown that repetitive exercise is essential to improve arm weakness, which is due to resource constraints in the medical environment and the variety that stroke survivors face during recovery. It can be difficult due to challenges. Engage in independent exercise or rehabilitation activities.

This study is the first to show that the digital rehabilitation platform GripAble can achieve a significant increase in the amount of exercise a patient performs compared to supervised treatment alone. Our findings suggest that a significant proportion of stroke survivors may benefit from GripAble alongside traditional treatments. This not only improves patient outcomes, but may also ease pressure on the NHS in terms of infrastructure and resources. The next step in fully assessing the impact of GripAbles is to evaluate technology over a wider section of the population over time.

Dr. Paul Rinne, CEO and co-founder of GripAble, said: We welcome the results of this new study that clearly show how the GripAble platform can help provide gold standard care to people with upper limb disabilities. The study demonstrates that a GripAbles therapist-led approach that allows specialists to reach out to patients and manage them remotely beyond standard treatment times is effective in increasing patient activity. increase. Our technique can be used by patients to continue physiotherapy. Independently, outside of standard treatment, help their rehabilitation.

Dr. Paul Bentley, co-author of the study and clinical director of the Imperial College Network of Excellence in Rehabilitation Technology at Imperial College London, added: This can have a significant impact on the NHS, given that recovery from stroke is strongly influenced by exercise intensity.

Upper limb disorders are the most common physical side effect of stroke, and 75% of stroke survivors experience persistent upper limb weakness. Repetitive task-oriented exercise improves long-term upper limb recovery, making it an important element of post-stroke occupational and physiotherapy.

In recent years, there has been an increase in rehabilitation techniques that are cost effective and increase the likelihood of providing intensive upper limb exercise. However, previous studies of rehabilitation techniques have typically focused on a high-performance cohort of patients, which limits the applicability of the findings. Researchers wanted to see if the GripAble device could be used to increase the amount of exercise in inpatient stroke survivors.

Participants were provided with the GripAble platform and were instructed to use it in a single training session. Participants were then left to use the platform without supervision for eight days.

Next, the researchers compared the number of upper limb repetitions the patient made for the platform with conventional treatments in the hospital. This device allowed 104 upper limb repeats per day, whereas conventional treatments achieved 15 upper limb repeats per day.

Also, on average, patients used the device for 26 minutes a day to exercise their upper limbs, followed by 25 minutes of conventional upper limb treatment a day, doubling the total exercise time to 51 minutes, a standard. It’s much longer than traditional care.

The team will conduct further research to access the impact of GripAble on clinical outcomes.

