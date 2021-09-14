My boss on Google said I got too emotional about Trump’s idea for Islamic registration – Mother Jones





Immediately after Trump was elected, Intercept reporters contacted tech companies asking if they could help the Trump administration make a list of US Muslims, as Trump said. This was around the time of the Trump Muslim ban. Nitasha Tiku, who was on BuzzFeed News at the time, was talking about herself and contacted us. At that time, I was doing Google policy communication. As her question came to me, it was my job to give the company advice on whether and how we should make a statement about it.

I thought it would be better to make a simple statement that it wouldn’t help to make a list of Muslims, so I made that suggestion. The story disappeared and I was adding fuel to the fire by not commenting. Of course, it makes sense for the company not to provide the US government with a list of all Muslims using Google in the United States. I wasn’t emotional. I raised it factually. That was my job and to provide a lawyer for the company’s policy communication. That’s what they pay you.

Twitter issued a statement. Facebook and Google have decided not to comment.

As the story gained momentum, I kept the manager up to date and the company continued to refuse to issue a statement. After that, Nitasha received an email accidentally sent by a Facebook PR representative. He seemed to think he was addressed to a colleague. He called the idea of ​​the Islamic register “Strawman”. The story about Nitasha’s email forced Facebook to do so, and the company finally gave a formal response. “No one has asked us to create a Muslim register, and of course we will not.”

Google finally made a statement that they wouldn’t do that, and the story disappeared.

Shortly thereafter, in my review at the end of the year, my manager did not give me the highest performance rating. When I asked for more details on why, she gave me an example: one of the things that came out to us, as I remember, tells us that your wife is Islamic. Was to know. You have become very emotional about requesting comments on the list of Muslims. You really shouldn’t have personal politics work.

I used this personal attack on me when I got in the way so I didn’t get emotional about it and thought it was silly to say. They interpreted that he thought Google should not make a list of Muslims because he married a Muslim. There is a double standard here.

This story is part of our Bad Bosses project and is a collection of reported accounts from workers about their terrible bosses and the systems that create them.

