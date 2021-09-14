SoftBank Invests Another $ 3 Billion In Investing In Latin American Technology – TechCrunch





SoftBank Group Corp. is doubling its commitment to Latin America.

Today, the Japanese investment conglomerate announced the launch of SoftBank Latin America Fund II, a second dedicated private investment fund focused on high-tech companies in LatAm. SoftBank initially launched a new fund with a $ 3 billion commitment.

Softbank said in a statement that Fund II would seek options to raise additional capital.

The new fund is based on SoftBanks’ $ 5 billion Latin American fund, first announced in March 2019, formerly known as the Innovation Fund, and initially had $ 2 billion in commitment capital.

According to the company, the fund generated a net IRR of 85%, SoftBank invested $ 3.5 billion in 48 companies as of June 30, with a fair value of $ 6.9 billion. Softbank has invested in 15 unicorns, including Proptech, from its fund. Startups Quinto Andar, Rappi, Mercado Bitcoin, Gympass, Madeira Madeira. Recently, he co-led a $ 350 million Series D round with the Argentine personal financial management app Ual.

The company also said, “We have participated in a significant increase in the value of our portfolio companies, including 4.4 times each for Kavak and VTEX.” 2.6 times for Quinto Andar and 3.5 times for Banco Inter (as of June 30).

We have helped companies across the region, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Argentina and Ecuador.

Marcelo Claure, Executive Vice President and COO of SoftBank Group, heads the SoftBank Latin America Fund. Managing partners Shu Nyatta and Paulo Passoni run a regional investment team. Alex Szapiro, an operating partner who is also head of SoftBank’s Brazil, leads the fund management team.

Together, the investment and investment teams have a total of more than 60 people working in Miami, Sao Paulo and Mexico City.

Fund II focuses on e-commerce, digital financial services, healthcare, education, blockchain and enterprise software to bring technology-enabled companies across the country and industry at every stage of development, from seed to public throughout Latin America. I plan to support you. Above all.

In a statement, Softbank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son described Latin America as “one of the most important economic regions in the world.”

Softbank will continue to drive the adoption of technology that benefits hundreds of millions of people in this part of the world, he said. There is so much innovation and turmoil in Latin America that I think the business opportunities there are stronger than ever. Latin America is an important part of our strategy. This is why we are expanding our presence and doubling our commitment to command Marcelo.

Claire said success and returns from the SoftBank Latin American Fund far exceeded corporate expectations. In the future, he expects 2022 to be the largest IPO year in regional history.

Earlier this year, TechCrunch investigated why global investors are flocking to Latin America. At the time, Nyatta told me that LatAm’s technology was often related to inclusion, not confusion.

The majority of the population is underserved for consumption in almost every category. Similarly, Nyatta explained that most companies are not well serviced with the latest software solutions. There is a lot to build for so many people and businesses. In San Francisco, the venture ecosystem will make the lives of individuals and businesses already alive in the future a little better. In Latin America, tech entrepreneurs are building the future for everyone else.

