Sony’s bigPS5 update with support for M.2 SSD will be released on September 15th





Sony’s first PS5 beta included access to the long-awaited M.2 SSD slot, and the company is now ready to release an update to everyone.

When the second major system update for PlayStation 5 is released tomorrow, everyone who gets the system will have 3D audio through the TV’s built-in stereo speakers, just as it works with compatible headsets. You will be able to experience.

It comes with an update for the PS5s DualSense controller, which allows the player to use the built-in microphone to adjust the audio settings to work on the TV or in the room. If you have a SonysPulse3D headset (a good option for your PS5), I can suggest a few more) Next, there’s a new equalizer settings panel in the Sound Control menu that lets you adjust your audio to your liking.

PS5 3D audio room sound setting image: Sony

Still, 825 GB of internal storage is the most pressing issue for most gamers in next-generation system upgrades, with fall titles beginning to roll out and growing in size. We have all the advice you need about the SSD to buy, the speed you actually need, and the steps to install additional storage when an update arrives.

You can customize the layout of the control center, but PS4 and PS5 games are in the game library.[インストール済み]Separated by tabs. PS Remote Play can be used to stream games and browse console menus outside of WiFi. Sony recommends a speed of at least 5Mbps for playback, and suggests 15Mbps in both directions for the best experience from a 5G or 4G LTE connection.

Another major new feature will not be available until September 23, when players can start streaming shared screens from their friends’ PS5 on their iOS or Android PS apps. Once this feature is available, you can simply join a party chat and get directly involved in the broadcast of the game you’re playing like personal Twitch.

It includes P5 praise features, but hasn’t been fully utilized since the system was released. Players can award people they meet online by focusing on them as leaders. It’s in addition to existing awards such as good sports, welcome, and usefulness.

developing…

