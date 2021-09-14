Xiaomi launches its own smart glasses – TechCrunch





Xiaomi is challenging Facebook in the wearable field by launching its own smart glasses. In addition to taking pictures, the device can display messages and notifications, make calls, provide navigation, and translate text in real time right in front of you. Like Facebook, Xiaomi focuses on device lightness despite its features. However, it weighs 51 grams, which is a bit heavier than the Ray-Ban story on social networks. In addition, the glasses also have indicator lights that indicate that a 5-megapixel camera is being used.

Xiaomi’s smart glasses are powered by a quad-core ARM processor and run on Android. It also uses MicroLED imaging technology, which is known to have higher brightness and longer life than OLED. According to the company, the technology had a simpler structure and was able to create a compact display with individual pixels sized at 4m. Xiaomi states that it has chosen to use a monochrome display solution “to allow enough light to pass through complex optics,” but it cannot display images taken in color.

The company explains:

“The lattice structure etched on the inside of the lens allows the light to be refracted in a unique way and directed safely to the human eye. The refraction process causes the rays to bounce innumerably and is perfect for the human eye. You can see the image and it’s much easier to wear when worn. It’s all single, rather than using the complex multiple lens system, mirrors, or half mirrors like other products. It is done in the lens of. “

According to Xiaomi, the smart glasses are more than just a second screen for mobile phones. You can do many things independently, such as choosing the most important notifications to display, such as smart home alarms and messages from important contacts. The navigation function of the device can display a map and direction in front of you. You can also view the number of the person who is currently calling, or use the built-in microphone and speaker in your smartglass to make a call.

The microphone can also pick up voice, and Xiaomi’s unique translation algorithm can translate in real time. The glasses translation feature also works for text and text in photos captured through the camera. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t announced the price or release date of the glasses yet, but will keep you up to date when they do.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in Engadget.

