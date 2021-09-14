Sonos Announces Dolby Atmos 2nd Generation Beam Soundbar





When Sonos announced a price increase for most of its product lineup last week, some people noticed that the entry-level Beam soundbar wasn’t on the list. And yes, that’s because the company is working on follow-up. The new second-generation beam announced today costs $ 449 ($ 50 higher than the original beam), but adds Dolby Atmos audio and an improved external design. It will be available in black or white on October 5th.

But there’s something you need to know about the Atmos part right away. The new Beam doesn’t actually include upfire speakers. In fact, the internal drivers are exactly the same as before. It has a center tweeter, four woofers, and three passive radiators that give the bass an extra kick. The outside of the beam has been switched from a fabric cover to Sonos signature perforated plastic, but nothing has actually changed in the interior layout. According to Sonos, the 2nd generation model has 40% faster CPU functionality. This extra horsepower allows the company to achieve more advanced audio virtualization.

The new Beam has more arrays. This is what Sonos calls software that adjusts all playback and phase adjustments that produce immersive sounds. The original beam had three arrays, while the new model has five arrays. Two additional arrays are used to steer surround and height audio around the room.

The new beam has a wraparound perforated plastic grill. Image: Sonos

Despite the lack of actual upfire drivers, Sonos told me that nothing could be packed into Beams’ compact form factor. The company claims that second-generation Beam provides a true sense of verticality when paying for Atmos content. This seems to be one of the cases where you really have to listen to it to believe it, and I haven’t had a chance to demo the new soundbar yet. Sonos claims that Atmos, regular 5.1 surround, and even updated Beam, which applies even when watching stereo content, provides a consistently improved sense of expanse. Also, the clarity of the dialogue will be clearer than before.

In most other methods, this beam does not shake the formula too much. It still has one HDMI port and has been upgraded to eARC this time, so it can handle Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, and multi-channel LPCM. If everything else in the TV chain is also HDMI 2.1, eARC should help eliminate in-game audio synchronization issues.

Same port on the back, same button on the top. Image: Sonos

Sonos says it will begin supporting DTS Surround later this year for all soundbars on the S2 platform. This extends to products such as Playbar and Playbase, which makes additional features available to a significant number of devices. Sonos also utilizes high-resolution audio and Dolby Atmos music streaming. According to the company, both Amazon Music features will be supported in the coming months. However, nothing is said about Apple Music.

With the exception of a few design improvements, a faster processor, and Atmos, the second-generation Beam sticks to what worked well for the first model. Compact and perfect for apartment renters and anyone who wants to step up. TV and movie sound quality for much less money than a much larger and more powerful arc. Of course, Sonos speakers are also out of the deal, with all the benefits of a multi-room audio system that comes with buy-ins.

The main remaining question is how well Sonos can make Atmos work with a soundbar without height speakers. The new Beam didn’t measure up to the company’s $ 800 $ 900 flagship Arc soundbar, but Sonos tricked my brain into believing that the second generation Beam was more than visible. I’m looking forward to seeing if I can let you.

