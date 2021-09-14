We analyzed 88 Google ranking factors & this is what we found [Ebook]





Google says its algorithm takes into account over 200 signals when ranking web pages.

However, Google does not list all of those 200+ ranking factors. Nowhere.

And most of the people who claim to know all 200 Google ranking elements are lying to you and yourself.

That’s why we set out to uncover the truth about Google’s ranking signals. Or, at least, there’s as much truth as possible in a company that keeps its algorithms confidential, like Google.

So if you’ve ever wondered what a ranking factor is, or if you’ve had to insist on doing something or not “because it’s a Google ranking factor,” this guide is for you. increase.

The search engine journal team has spent more than 200 hours researching and editing findings on 88 signals that were declared to be Google’s ranking factors at one point or another.

And now you can read our results on Google Ranking Factor: Facts or Fiction.

With this research on the validity of the expected ranking signals, our team did their best to avoid guessing and guessing. Only facts (eg, evidence from patents, confirmation from sources, reliable sources) were needed, not opinions.

Because, to be honest, correlation studies on ranking factors can be interesting and interesting, but nothing more.

We have developed an RFM (or ranking factor meter) to detect which category each expected ranking signal falls into.

Confirmed: Google or someone working at Google has directly confirmed that this signal is being used for ranking. Probably: There is a lot of evidence (public comments, patents, third party data, etc.) that Google is using this. The ranking signal has not been officially confirmed by either Google or Google representatives, but probably: There is some evidence that Google is using this signal, but Google personnel and inconsistent / unreliable data. There is no official confirmation from. The signal has not been completely ruled out, but there is little / no evidence that Google is using or using it to rank the results. Absolutely not: a ridiculous idea that there is no evidence that this signal is being used for ranking, or even a direct counter-argument by Google.

This guide will determine if the following are Google’s ranking factors:

301 Redirect.404 & Soft 404 Page.AdSenseUsage.Alt Text.AMP.Anchor Text.Authorship.BBB Rating.Bounce Rate.Breadcrumb Navigation.Canonicalization.ChromeBookmarks.Click Depth.Click-Through Rate.Co-Citation.Code to Text Ratio. Contact Information. content. The length of the content. Core web vitals. Crawl error and crawl budget. Deep link ratio. Direct traffic. Denial tool. Domain age. Domain privileges. Domain history. Domain name. Residence time. EAT (Expertise, Authority, Trust) .. edu Links.First Link Priority.Fresh Content.Google Ads.Google Analytics.Google Search Console.Google Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines..gov Links.H1.H2-H6.HTML Lists. HTTPS.Images (Number IP Address.Keyword Density.Keyword Prominence.Keyword Stemming.Keyword Stuffing.Language.Link Stability.Link Velocity.Links (Contextual) .Links (Inbound) .Links (Internal) .Links (Nofollowed) .Links ( Outbound) .Links (Paid) .Links (Sitewide) .Local Citations (NAP) .LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing) .Manual Action.Meta Descriptions.MetaKeywords.MobileFriendl. Link Ratio.Reading Level.Reconsideration Requests.Relevance, Dominance & Prominence.Review Sentiment.Schema Markup.Social Signals & Shares.Spelling & Grammar.Subdomain & Subdirectories.Syndicated Content .Tabbed Content.Text Formatting.TF-IDF.TitleTags.TF-IDF.URLs.User Search History .User-Generated Content.Website Quality Score.WHOIS.www vs. non-wwwXMLSitemaps.

MythBusters: Anna Crowe, Miranda Miller, Matt Southern, Christie Hines, Danny Goodwin.

Review Panel: We also put together a panel of respected SEO experts to review the findings: Dave Davies, Jeff Ferguson, and Ryan Jones.

This guide consists of 88 chapters and 626 pages of expert insights, written exclusively by the editorial team of search engine journals.

This guide has been created to help you understand what is and may not be a ranking factor in collaboration with our partners Internet Marketing Ninjas, Conductor, and 1SEO.

Are you ready to know which Google ranking factors are really important?

Download this ebook now.

Featured image: Paulo Bobita / Search Engine Journal

