How the COVID Test Portal Triggered a New Venture-Med-Tech Innovation





Healthcare software entrepreneurs Clive Minihan and Andrew Halliday have been busy for 16 months. Predicting the need to process COVID tests on a large scale and predicting the need to digitize the process, the pair founded the startup Recova-19 in May 2020.

Their test portal, now a team that has grown to 10, has facilitated the processing of over 1.2 million tests. The cloud-based SaaS platform application has proven to be so successful that the Duo plans to use it to further support health resilience. A care system in an important area of ​​point-of-care testing and remote diagnosis by a new venture called Personalized Diagnostics Limited (PDX).

New technologies improve individual gene-based testing in oncology based on ease of data collection and processing in clinical trials, innovative point-of-care diagnostic products, and existing connections with pharmacies and laboratories. It is intended to be available for you to do. Fertility and stomach health.

The platform was originally designed in 2012 to enable remote data collection and diagnosis of the NHS and was successfully adopted by the NHS Wales for dermatology and sexual health.

Last spring, the pair quickly realized that the ability of the platform to collect data remotely, store it securely, and deliver the results electronically was important in processing COVID tests. Fifteen months later, the company’s software is being used by two of the top three High Street pharmacy chains, employers such as the University of Cambridge, and most of the UKAS Accreditation Service in the United Kingdom.

The company sends all COVID test results to Public Health England every morning. The portal was recently launched in Ireland as well.

Mr. Minihan said: The success of the portal is in Andrews’ full commitment that the software needs to be built using agile techniques to enable it to function, be user-friendly, and adapt to customer needs in a fast time frame. Is based.

Dr. Tony Cooke, CEO of Cambridge Clinical Laboratories with Recova, said: Simply check in the sample using a barcode scanner, and when the process is complete, upload the results from the lab information management system. In addition to the simplicity of the process, the additional bonus of using Recova software to facilitate reporting to PHE allows you to focus on the most appropriate processing of your clinical sample. Without Recova, we couldn’t grow our business well to deal with COVID.

When Britain began to break out of the pandemic, some major issues remained unresolved. The NHS will be more open to how the vast diagnostic and therapeutic backlog has accumulated and how new technologies will help it. Struggle?

In this year’s AlbionVCs Health Tech Primer for Europe, AlbionVC partner Christoph Ruedig said: Things are different almost overnight. And I quickly learned that technology holds the key to overcoming many of the challenges posed by the crisis. Beneficiaries are once again technology vendors, especially those who help move traditional face-to-face activities to remote locations.

Given concerns about the inevitable delay in dealing with the backlog, individuals should access clinical trials in the private market and access their data through secure and sensitive portals under their control. So you may be willing to take control of your medical care personally. All of these are areas that Minihan and Halliday are keen to explore and are currently in discussions with clinical researchers, medical professionals, and laboratories where remote data capture and reporting are important.

Minihan concludes: With 1 million results, we have shown that our technology can reach scale. We aim to transform future healthcare outcomes with Personalized Diagnostics. It’s a really exciting outlook for everyone.

