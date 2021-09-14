Tour Edge Hot Launch522 Metalwood offers two perspectives on improving the game | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags





What you need to know: The Tour Edges Hot Launch 522’s metalwood lineup branches back into two levels of game improvement. This includes traditional shapes and neutral ball flights for C522 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids, but the E522 lineup incorporates draw bias, offset hosel and a shallow face for easy launch super. It is aimed at improving the game. Both the C522 and E522 lines are designed with affordability in mind. The overall price is about half that of some premium models.

Price: $ 250 for C522 and E522 drivers. $ 160 for C522 and E522 fairway woods. $ 140 for the C522 and E522 hybrids. They will be retailed on October 1st.

THE DEEP DIVE: Tour Edges Hot Launch 521 lineup is a comprehensive lineup of two versions, Standard C and Super Game Improvement E, offering practical, technically distinctive and affordable Game Improvement Metalwood. The initiative attracted attention a year ago. This year, there are two approaches using the C522 and E522 metalwood lines, offering 23 lofts for drivers, fairway woods and hybrids.

Matt Neeley, Vice President of Product Development at TourEdges, said much of the work was done internally. I think the shape of the head is almost the same. We did a lot more to get closer to what we are doing exotic inside.

Of note in these updates are dozens of interconnected diamond-shaped variable-thickness face patterns that increase the size of the most flexible sections of the face. Called Diamond Face 2.0, it first appeared on the Exotics 721 line, which was introduced earlier this year. Its face pattern variations are found on all C522 and E522 metalwood drivers, fairway woods, and hybrids.

Both C522 and E522 drivers have a very stable (high moment of inertia) head design and start with a focus on forgiveness. According to Neeley, the two heads have MOI measurements in excess of 5,000 grams-centimeters squared. The C522 pushes the saved mass into the central rear sole weight, while the E522 places that mass towards the heel. This, in combination with the offset hosel position, attacks the slice and promotes even higher firing.

Both drivers have lower spin profiles than their predecessors, Neely said. We don’t advertise that you put your E product on a launch monitor and hit it farther than anything else. It’s not the point of E products, but he said he didn’t want to sacrifice distance. C is a bit slower in rotation, even though it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles. In terms of CG and performance, it’s almost the same as an exotic product. Exotic products are cool products that you can get without any carbon fiber, dual weights, adjustment features, etc. The lack of adjustment opens up a few more options and saves 6-7 grams on the hosel so you can place the CG exactly where you really need it.

The E522 driver, like the E521, also has a shorter shaft (44.5 inches) for better consistency. There is a slight penalty for swing speed, but similar ball speeds are seen and the ball is just a little closer to the center, Neely said. Perhaps a 10-15% tighter effect was seen, and it was found that a penalty for swing speed would improve actual total driving.

Like the driver, the C522 fairway wood has a center back weight on the sole for improved stability on off-center hits. Meanwhile, the bottom of the club is also the story of the E522 fairway forest. Last year, the turf-ridden keel-shaped Houdini sole was updated, and while the camber is less stringent, the trailing edge of the sole has the same uniquely angled wedges for more relief as it passes through the turf. The offset and shallow face are designed to make it easier to shoot higher shots.

Like the C522 driver and fairway wood, the C522 hybrid has a cup face that wraps the entire club from the crown to the skirt to the sole. The E522 hybrid, on the other hand, has heel weights that promote draws and offsets, similar to fairway woods, allowing weak players to better square their faces and fire the ball higher.

The Hot Launch C522 driver ($ 250) is available in three lofts (9.5, 10.5, 12 degrees). The C522 fairway wood ($ 160) is offered in four lofts (15, 17, 18, 22 degrees). The C522 Hybrid ($ 140) is offered in four lofts (19, 22, 25, 28 degrees). The more super game improvement E522 driver ($ 250) is available in three lofts (10.5, 12.5, and 15 degrees). The E522 fairway wood has five lofts (16, 20, 23, 25, 27 degrees). The E522 Hybrid ($ 140) is offered in four lofts (19, 22, 25, 28 degrees). Hot Launch C522 and E522 Metalwood will be retailed in October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/tour-edge-hot-launch-522-metalwoods-offer-two-looks-at-game-impr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos