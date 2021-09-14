If the iPhone 13 Mini is announced today, it could be Apple’s last





The iPhone 12 Mini isn’t selling well, and the iPhone Mini 13 may be the last to report.

If you prefer smaller phones, you’ll probably have something to look forward to at Apple’s virtual event later today. At that time, Apple will announce the iPhone 13 Minias as part of the iPhone 13 lineup. However, the disappointing sale of the iPhone 12 Mini could make the iPhone 13 Mini the last pint-sized flagship iPhone from Apple.

CNET’s Patrick Holland praised the iPhone 12 Mini for its pocket-friendly design, top-notch camera, and 5G support. All of these are $ 100 cheaper than the iPhone 12. So what’s wrong? The iPhone 12 Mini is a little confused about Apple’s iPhone lineup. Few affordable phones cost $ 729, especially given that Apple offers other cheap options like the iPhone SE and iPhone 11.

iPhone 13 Mini could be Apple’s last small premium iPhone

Apple has no plans to announce the iPhone 14 Mini next year, according to a July report from the Nikkei Asia Review. An April survey note by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors, also suggested that Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup wouldn’t have a sequel to the Mini.

It’s understandable to remove the iPhone Mini from Apple’s flagship lineup. According to last year’s report, people are just not interested in buying it. According to a previous Nikkei Asia Review report, Apple cut orders for the iPhone 12 Mini in the first half of 2021 due to sluggish demand. Counterpoint Research reported similar findings earlier this year, stating that the iPhone 12 Mini accounted for only 5% of US sales of the iPhone 12 lineup in the first half of January.

If the iPhone 12 Mini isn’t selling well, why would Apple even bother to release the iPhone 13 Mini? According to Ben Stanton, research manager at research firm Canalys, one reason is that smartphone development has a lead time of more than a year. As a result, Apple probably didn’t have enough time to incorporate iPhone 12 Mini sales data into the iPhone 13 generation development cycle.

Apple also usually doesn’t make major changes to its product lineup so quickly. After storing the controversial butterfly keyboard on a MacBook laptop for about five years, I completely switched to the new Magic Keyboard, despite years of customer complaints. Not everyone loves the MacBook Pro’s touchbar, but it’s still on Apple’s high-end laptops five years later.

Probably why there is no other iPhone Mini

There are two simple reasons why the iPhone 12 Mini is struggling. For one thing, Apple faces a lot of competition in its lineup.

For example, the iPhone 11 is about $ 100 cheaper than the iPhone 12 Mini. It’s almost two years ago, but the iPhone 11 is still incredibly worth $ 600. Apple’s 2019 iPhone runs on the relatively recent A13 Bionic processor, so it has a 6.1-inch screen, stable battery life, excellent camera, and fast performance. It lacks 5G connectivity, MagSafe support, and Apple’s more durable ceramic shield coating, but otherwise has many of the same benefits as the iPhone 12 (all the main differences between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are here).

And for those looking for the cheapest iPhone possible without sacrificing significant performance, there’s the $ 399 iPhone SE. It’s as compact as the iPhone 8 but lacks Face ID and Apple’s more modern bezel-free design. But it’s also the only current iPhone with Touch ID, and thanks to the A13 Bionic processor, it has enough power for a phone of its price and size.

In other words, Apple’s iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 lineup doesn’t really have a Mini location. It’s not as cheap as an affordable phone like the iPhone SE, and nothing sets it apart from the iPhone 11.

Apple’s $ 599 iPhone 11 is still well worth it in 2021.

Another big hurdle to the success of the iPhone 12 Mini is that people simply prefer big-screen phones. According to a report from analytics firm Flurry and Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max was the most popular of Apple’s 2020 phone models.

Patrick said in a review of the iPhone 12 Mini that the small screen of the device may feel less practical for entering, reading, and displaying documents. This is an important task that many people use their mobile phones on a daily basis. Smaller size also means shorter battery life due to smaller batteries. This is a compromise. I don’t know if many people will be happy to make it in exchange for a small screen and a slightly cheaper price.

In addition, the compact design of the iPhone 12 Mini may not have been worth much during the year that many spent most of their days at home. Who cares about having a more portable phone when you go nowhere?

I usually hold the pole of the subway, so I always have a hard time using it with one hand only during my morning commute. Otherwise, phones with a 6.1-inch or larger screen are usually manageable. Also, considering the time spent on video calls throughout 2020, I think it was especially important to have a mobile phone with a large screen and long battery life last year.

And finally, big smartphones aren’t new. This means that most Apple customers may be adapting to large screens. In 2014, mobile phones with a 6.1-inch screen were considered large, but today that’s the norm. So you may have been worried in 2014, but today you’re used to it and may need a larger screen.

iPhone 13 or later

In the future, Apple seems to be planning to focus its budget smartphone efforts on the iPhone SE. According to the Nikkei Asia Review, a new iPhone SE 3 model with 5G support, the same chip expected to power the iPhone 13, and a 4.7-inch LCD screen could appear in the first half of 2022.

But that doesn’t mean Apple will soon shrink its iPhone lineup. According to the Nikkei Asia Review and Kuo, Apple’s 2022 iPhone family is likely to be called the iPhone 14 and still consists of four iPhones. However, Apple has reportedly replaced the Mini with another 6.7-inch variant. This means that there may be two versions of iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For 2021, the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup is expected to include the same 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch sizes as last year’s iPhone 12 lineup in the standard model.

The iPhone 13 has a similar design to the iPhone 12, but with a slimmer notch. According to Bloomberg and Kuo, some of the biggest attractions are satellite connectivity to provide connectivity even in remote areas, as well as new photo and video capabilities. Apple typically equips each new iPhone with an updated version of the mobile processor, which is expected to improve performance on the iPhone 13 Mini and other lineups.

Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 13 (and iPhone 13 Mini) on September 14th during a virtual event, so I hope to learn sooner. If that wasn’t enough to show that a new iPhone is coming soon, a new filing from Apple at the Federal Communications Commission will refer to four new iPhones. This is all we expect at this September Apple event.

